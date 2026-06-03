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Frederiksen Unveils Denmark's New Four-Party Coalition
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen launched her third government Wednesday, presenting a reshuffled four-party coalition administration featuring sweeping ministerial changes and a gender-balanced cabinet of 21 ministers.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Frederiksen will remain at the helm of the new government, which comprises 11 women and 10 men — a composition her office was quick to highlight.
The most consequential reshuffle sees Peter Hummelgaard depart the Justice Ministry to assume the role of finance minister, with Nicolai Wammen stepping in as his replacement at justice. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates party and one of Denmark's most recognizable political figures, retains his post in a sign of continuity on the diplomatic front.
The newly configured cabinet also positions Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, while Jeppe Bruus takes the defense portfolio. Further key appointments include Martin Lidegaard as minister for business and competitiveness, Christina Egelund as minister for research, education and digitalization, and Samira Nawa as minister for climate, energy and utilities.
Frederiksen's new center-left coalition unites the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Socialist People's Party, and the Social Liberal Party under one administration — though the bloc falls short of a parliamentary majority. The government is expected to lean on support from smaller left-wing parties, including the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, to advance its legislative agenda.
The government was formally presented to King Frederik X at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday morning, with outgoing ministers scheduled to attend a farewell audience later in the day.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Frederiksen will remain at the helm of the new government, which comprises 11 women and 10 men — a composition her office was quick to highlight.
The most consequential reshuffle sees Peter Hummelgaard depart the Justice Ministry to assume the role of finance minister, with Nicolai Wammen stepping in as his replacement at justice. Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates party and one of Denmark's most recognizable political figures, retains his post in a sign of continuity on the diplomatic front.
The newly configured cabinet also positions Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, while Jeppe Bruus takes the defense portfolio. Further key appointments include Martin Lidegaard as minister for business and competitiveness, Christina Egelund as minister for research, education and digitalization, and Samira Nawa as minister for climate, energy and utilities.
Frederiksen's new center-left coalition unites the Social Democrats, the Moderates, the Socialist People's Party, and the Social Liberal Party under one administration — though the bloc falls short of a parliamentary majority. The government is expected to lean on support from smaller left-wing parties, including the Red-Green Alliance and the Alternative, to advance its legislative agenda.
The government was formally presented to King Frederik X at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday morning, with outgoing ministers scheduled to attend a farewell audience later in the day.
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