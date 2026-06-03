403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Parliament Speaker Says UN 'No More Than a Cafe in New York'
(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus delivered a scathing indictment of the global institutional order Wednesday, declaring that the pillars of the international system have crumbled and that the United Nations has been rendered toothless in the face of mounting global conflicts.
Kurtulmus made the remarks at an event titled "Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor," hosted by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group — using the platform to issue one of the most blunt critiques of multilateral institutions to emerge from a senior Turkish official in recent memory.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said, framing the current moment as a profound crisis of global governance that has left the international community without effective mechanisms to stop aggression or enforce accountability.
He reserved particular contempt for the UN, an organization whose founding ideals he acknowledged still command broad respect — yet whose real-world impact, he argued, has all but evaporated.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Revisiting remarks he had previously delivered at an earlier gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus went further still, painting an even starker picture of institutional paralysis: "Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
The address underscores Ankara's increasingly vocal frustration with a global order it views as inequitable and unresponsive — and signals Türkiye's growing ambition to position itself as an independent strategic actor in a world it sees as desperately in need of new leadership frameworks.
Kurtulmus made the remarks at an event titled "Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor," hosted by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group — using the platform to issue one of the most blunt critiques of multilateral institutions to emerge from a senior Turkish official in recent memory.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said, framing the current moment as a profound crisis of global governance that has left the international community without effective mechanisms to stop aggression or enforce accountability.
He reserved particular contempt for the UN, an organization whose founding ideals he acknowledged still command broad respect — yet whose real-world impact, he argued, has all but evaporated.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Revisiting remarks he had previously delivered at an earlier gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus went further still, painting an even starker picture of institutional paralysis: "Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
The address underscores Ankara's increasingly vocal frustration with a global order it views as inequitable and unresponsive — and signals Türkiye's growing ambition to position itself as an independent strategic actor in a world it sees as desperately in need of new leadership frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment