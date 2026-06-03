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UK Economy Stuck in Low Gear Through 2027
(MENAFN) Britain's economic outlook remains dim through 2026 and 2027, weighed down by the ripple effects of the Middle East conflict, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) warned Tuesday in its latest forecast update.
The BCC trimmed its 2026 GDP growth projection to 0.9 percent — down from an earlier estimate of 1 percent — while penciling in modest expansions of 1 percent in 2027 and 1.3 percent in 2028, painting a picture of an economy struggling to build meaningful momentum.
Business investment bears the sharpest scars. The BCC warned that investment is set to contract by 2.2 percent in 2026 and a further 0.1 percent in 2027, before staging a recovery with 2.3 percent growth in 2028 — directly attributing the slump to the ongoing conflict's drag on confidence and activity.
On the inflation front, relief may be short-lived. After easing in April, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is forecast to climb again in the months ahead, propelled by rising energy and shipping costs. The BCC projects inflation will peak at 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, before gradually retreating to 2.3 percent by end-2027 and hitting the 2 percent target by end-2028.
The labour market outlook offers little comfort either. Unemployment is forecast to rise to 5.2 percent this year and worsen to 5.5 percent in 2027. Youth unemployment presents a particularly alarming trajectory — projected to hit 16.9 percent in 2026 before climbing further to 17.8 percent in 2027.
David Bharier, deputy director of Economics and Insights at the BCC, cautioned against reading too much into the headline numbers: "While the UK economy has shown some welcome resilience this year, the expected headline growth figure of 0.9 percent for 2026 masks underlying concerns."
He painted a sobering structural picture of an economy unable to sustain its own recoveries, warning that Britain "remains trapped in a cycle where each recovery is interrupted before gaining traction, and firms go back on the defensive" — and flagged that soaring youth unemployment risks hollowing out the very skills pipeline the country needs to power its future growth.
The BCC trimmed its 2026 GDP growth projection to 0.9 percent — down from an earlier estimate of 1 percent — while penciling in modest expansions of 1 percent in 2027 and 1.3 percent in 2028, painting a picture of an economy struggling to build meaningful momentum.
Business investment bears the sharpest scars. The BCC warned that investment is set to contract by 2.2 percent in 2026 and a further 0.1 percent in 2027, before staging a recovery with 2.3 percent growth in 2028 — directly attributing the slump to the ongoing conflict's drag on confidence and activity.
On the inflation front, relief may be short-lived. After easing in April, Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is forecast to climb again in the months ahead, propelled by rising energy and shipping costs. The BCC projects inflation will peak at 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, before gradually retreating to 2.3 percent by end-2027 and hitting the 2 percent target by end-2028.
The labour market outlook offers little comfort either. Unemployment is forecast to rise to 5.2 percent this year and worsen to 5.5 percent in 2027. Youth unemployment presents a particularly alarming trajectory — projected to hit 16.9 percent in 2026 before climbing further to 17.8 percent in 2027.
David Bharier, deputy director of Economics and Insights at the BCC, cautioned against reading too much into the headline numbers: "While the UK economy has shown some welcome resilience this year, the expected headline growth figure of 0.9 percent for 2026 masks underlying concerns."
He painted a sobering structural picture of an economy unable to sustain its own recoveries, warning that Britain "remains trapped in a cycle where each recovery is interrupted before gaining traction, and firms go back on the defensive" — and flagged that soaring youth unemployment risks hollowing out the very skills pipeline the country needs to power its future growth.
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