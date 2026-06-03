403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Iran Talks Continue as Regional Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said that discussions with Iran are continuing at a “rapid pace,” even as diplomatic efforts to end escalating regional hostilities appear increasingly strained.
In remarks posted on social media, Trump rejected suggestions that negotiations had stalled, insisting that communication with Tehran remains active despite conflicting reports from Iranian media and growing tensions on the ground.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency had reported that Tehran suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel’s expanding military operations in Lebanon. At the same time, Israeli officials indicated plans to continue strikes in Beirut’s southern districts.
The situation unfolded alongside renewed warnings from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which signaled the possibility of broader escalation if hostilities continue.
“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump stated, shortly after posting that he had encouraged both Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah to reduce tensions.
Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement claims, weeks of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran have yet to produce a breakthrough. The talks have been aimed at ending the wider conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route, while also addressing Iran’s nuclear programme.
Military developments continued in parallel, with Israel expanding ground operations in Lebanon and issuing evacuation warnings for residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs. Large-scale displacement was reported as civilians fled areas anticipating further strikes.
Israel has stated that its operations are directed at militant infrastructure, while regional actors and international observers have expressed concern over the widening scope of the conflict.
Iran, meanwhile, has denied participating in active nuclear negotiations and has insisted that any broader diplomatic settlement would require an end to Israeli military activity in Lebanon.
The United Nations warned of growing instability, with the Secretary-General’s spokesperson expressing alarm over the escalation of military activity across southern Lebanon and surrounding areas.
In remarks posted on social media, Trump rejected suggestions that negotiations had stalled, insisting that communication with Tehran remains active despite conflicting reports from Iranian media and growing tensions on the ground.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency had reported that Tehran suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel’s expanding military operations in Lebanon. At the same time, Israeli officials indicated plans to continue strikes in Beirut’s southern districts.
The situation unfolded alongside renewed warnings from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which signaled the possibility of broader escalation if hostilities continue.
“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump stated, shortly after posting that he had encouraged both Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah to reduce tensions.
Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement claims, weeks of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran have yet to produce a breakthrough. The talks have been aimed at ending the wider conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route, while also addressing Iran’s nuclear programme.
Military developments continued in parallel, with Israel expanding ground operations in Lebanon and issuing evacuation warnings for residents in parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs. Large-scale displacement was reported as civilians fled areas anticipating further strikes.
Israel has stated that its operations are directed at militant infrastructure, while regional actors and international observers have expressed concern over the widening scope of the conflict.
Iran, meanwhile, has denied participating in active nuclear negotiations and has insisted that any broader diplomatic settlement would require an end to Israeli military activity in Lebanon.
The United Nations warned of growing instability, with the Secretary-General’s spokesperson expressing alarm over the escalation of military activity across southern Lebanon and surrounding areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment