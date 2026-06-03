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Brazil Blasts US Over 25 Percent Tariff Proposal
(MENAFN) The Brazilian government fired back Tuesday against a US proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on Brazilian exports, declaring "indignation" over what it condemned as unjust and politically driven trade practices by Washington.
The Office of the US Trade Representative unveiled the proposed tariffs following a trade investigation concluded Monday, accusing Brazil of adopting practices that "burden or restrict" commerce with the United States.
Brasília wasted no time rejecting the findings. "There was and is no justification for these unilateral measures against our country or against Brazilian assets such as PIX (Brazil's instant payment platform), explicitly mentioned in the preliminary recommendations," the government said in a statement.
The Brazilian government backed its position with pointed data. Figures from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis show that the US trade surplus in goods and services with Brazil reached $424.5 billion over the 15-year span from 2011 to 2025. Last year alone, 76 percent of US imports into Brazil entered duty-free, with an average effective tariff rate of just 3.1 percent on American products.
"The main effect of the unilateral, politically motivated tariffs has been to damage Brazil's economy, job and income generation, as well as to diminish the U.S. role as our trading partner," the government said.
The US share of Brazilian exports has since tumbled to an all-time low of 9.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026, the statement noted — a sign, Brasília argues, that the tariffs are already inflicting measurable economic harm.
The Brazilian government reaffirmed its right to pursue reciprocal countermeasures while pledging to deploy every tool available to shield its economy from further damage. The statement also took direct aim at the Bolsonaro family, accusing them of undermining national interests and sabotaging coordination between Brazil's executive branch and the US government.
The Office of the US Trade Representative unveiled the proposed tariffs following a trade investigation concluded Monday, accusing Brazil of adopting practices that "burden or restrict" commerce with the United States.
Brasília wasted no time rejecting the findings. "There was and is no justification for these unilateral measures against our country or against Brazilian assets such as PIX (Brazil's instant payment platform), explicitly mentioned in the preliminary recommendations," the government said in a statement.
The Brazilian government backed its position with pointed data. Figures from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis show that the US trade surplus in goods and services with Brazil reached $424.5 billion over the 15-year span from 2011 to 2025. Last year alone, 76 percent of US imports into Brazil entered duty-free, with an average effective tariff rate of just 3.1 percent on American products.
"The main effect of the unilateral, politically motivated tariffs has been to damage Brazil's economy, job and income generation, as well as to diminish the U.S. role as our trading partner," the government said.
The US share of Brazilian exports has since tumbled to an all-time low of 9.4 percent in the first quarter of 2026, the statement noted — a sign, Brasília argues, that the tariffs are already inflicting measurable economic harm.
The Brazilian government reaffirmed its right to pursue reciprocal countermeasures while pledging to deploy every tool available to shield its economy from further damage. The statement also took direct aim at the Bolsonaro family, accusing them of undermining national interests and sabotaging coordination between Brazil's executive branch and the US government.
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