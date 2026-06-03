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At Least 21 Dead, 40 Rescued After Devastating New Delhi Hotel Fire
(MENAFN) At least 21 people have been killed and more than 40 others rushed to hospital after a devastating fire tore through a hotel in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.
The blaze erupted at approximately 8:50 am local time (0320 GMT) in the Malviya Nagar district, rapidly engulfing the multi-story building before emergency crews could contain it.
A Delhi Police statement confirmed the death toll, adding that over 40 survivors were successfully pulled from the building and transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities subsequently confirmed the fire had been brought under control.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to X — the US social media platform — to announce that "emergency response agencies were mobilised," with "rescue and relief operations" actively underway. She added that the government is closely monitoring all developments as they unfold.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, describing the incident as "tragic." "My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.
The precise cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Indian media reported, with investigators expected to launch a formal inquiry into the origins of the blaze.
The blaze erupted at approximately 8:50 am local time (0320 GMT) in the Malviya Nagar district, rapidly engulfing the multi-story building before emergency crews could contain it.
A Delhi Police statement confirmed the death toll, adding that over 40 survivors were successfully pulled from the building and transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities subsequently confirmed the fire had been brought under control.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to X — the US social media platform — to announce that "emergency response agencies were mobilised," with "rescue and relief operations" actively underway. She added that the government is closely monitoring all developments as they unfold.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, describing the incident as "tragic." "My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.
The precise cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Indian media reported, with investigators expected to launch a formal inquiry into the origins of the blaze.
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