403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Confirms Iran’s Khamenei Alive
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Tuesday that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains alive and has been gradually resuming engagement behind the scenes — despite having made no public appearances since sustaining injuries at the outset of the conflict.
"We haven't seen him publicly, and I would imagine, given what's happened to multiple leaders in that system, being very public is probably not something that's recommended for them internally, but that said, I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries," Rubio told lawmakers during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Rubio further described Iran's internal decision-making structure as deeply centralized, noting that negotiators rarely act independently. Proposals and responses must first be routed through a governing council before any official position is issued.
"It is our view of the system as we understand it, and as it's been expressed to us both by the intermediaries and by Iran directly, that what (Abbas) Araghchi and (Mohammad Bagher) Ghalibaf bring or take from us, they then have to run back to this council and ultimately get guidance from them, and that process oftentimes takes three to five days to get a response," he added.
The remarks arrive at a particularly delicate moment. Despite both Rubio and President Donald Trump insisting that negotiations remain active, Iranian media reported Tuesday that the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran has been suspended for at least several days.
The diplomatic push aims to transform a fragile ceasefire into a durable, comprehensive agreement — the product of months of hostilities that erupted on Feb. 28 when US-Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran. Iranian authorities have since reported more than 3,000 fatalities since fighting began, while at least 13 US service members have been killed in Iranian retaliatory operations.
Tehran struck back with attacks on Israel and US Gulf allies, compounding the crisis by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though follow-on negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without a permanent resolution. Diplomatic efforts to bridge the gap, however, have continued in the weeks since.
"We haven't seen him publicly, and I would imagine, given what's happened to multiple leaders in that system, being very public is probably not something that's recommended for them internally, but that said, I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level, although all of his communications have been in writing and through intermediaries," Rubio told lawmakers during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Rubio further described Iran's internal decision-making structure as deeply centralized, noting that negotiators rarely act independently. Proposals and responses must first be routed through a governing council before any official position is issued.
"It is our view of the system as we understand it, and as it's been expressed to us both by the intermediaries and by Iran directly, that what (Abbas) Araghchi and (Mohammad Bagher) Ghalibaf bring or take from us, they then have to run back to this council and ultimately get guidance from them, and that process oftentimes takes three to five days to get a response," he added.
The remarks arrive at a particularly delicate moment. Despite both Rubio and President Donald Trump insisting that negotiations remain active, Iranian media reported Tuesday that the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran has been suspended for at least several days.
The diplomatic push aims to transform a fragile ceasefire into a durable, comprehensive agreement — the product of months of hostilities that erupted on Feb. 28 when US-Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran. Iranian authorities have since reported more than 3,000 fatalities since fighting began, while at least 13 US service members have been killed in Iranian retaliatory operations.
Tehran struck back with attacks on Israel and US Gulf allies, compounding the crisis by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, though follow-on negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without a permanent resolution. Diplomatic efforts to bridge the gap, however, have continued in the weeks since.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment