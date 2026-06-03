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Trump Selects Bill Pulte as Interim US Intelligence Chief
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has chosen housing finance official Bill Pulte to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence, following the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard.
The announcement was made through Trump's social media platform, where he praised Pulte's leadership experience and financial oversight responsibilities. Trump described him as having “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.”
As acting DNI, Pulte will oversee coordination among the United States' 18 intelligence agencies and be responsible for delivering the president’s daily intelligence briefings. Reports note that although Pulte has extensive experience in housing finance and business management, he does not have a professional background in intelligence or national security.
Pulte currently serves as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and also chairs mortgage finance organizations Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. According to Trump, he will continue holding those positions while carrying out his duties as acting intelligence chief.
The appointment follows the departure of Tulsi Gabbard, who announced last month that she would leave her post to support her husband after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
The decision has drawn attention because of Pulte's lack of intelligence experience and because the position comes at a time of significant international challenges. Critics from both major political parties have questioned the choice, while supporters point to his management experience and close relationship with the president.
Under US law, an acting appointment allows a president to temporarily fill the role without immediate Senate confirmation. It remains unclear whether Pulte will ultimately be nominated to serve as Director of National Intelligence on a permanent basis.
The announcement was made through Trump's social media platform, where he praised Pulte's leadership experience and financial oversight responsibilities. Trump described him as having “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.”
As acting DNI, Pulte will oversee coordination among the United States' 18 intelligence agencies and be responsible for delivering the president’s daily intelligence briefings. Reports note that although Pulte has extensive experience in housing finance and business management, he does not have a professional background in intelligence or national security.
Pulte currently serves as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and also chairs mortgage finance organizations Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. According to Trump, he will continue holding those positions while carrying out his duties as acting intelligence chief.
The appointment follows the departure of Tulsi Gabbard, who announced last month that she would leave her post to support her husband after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
The decision has drawn attention because of Pulte's lack of intelligence experience and because the position comes at a time of significant international challenges. Critics from both major political parties have questioned the choice, while supporters point to his management experience and close relationship with the president.
Under US law, an acting appointment allows a president to temporarily fill the role without immediate Senate confirmation. It remains unclear whether Pulte will ultimately be nominated to serve as Director of National Intelligence on a permanent basis.
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