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Israeli Forces Storm West Bank Neighborhoods, Set Fire to Farmland
(MENAFN) Israeli military units swept through multiple towns and neighborhoods across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, as settlers simultaneously torched Palestinian agricultural land in a series of separate incidents, sources and witnesses reported.
Media confirmed that Israeli military vehicles pushed into the Fatair neighborhood in Nablus, sparking clashes between troops and Palestinian youths. Security forces deployed rubber-coated bullets and tear gas against demonstrators, who responded by hurling stones at the advancing soldiers.
In Madama, a village situated south of Nablus, settlers stormed residential zones and set fire to dozens of dunams of farmland and olive trees, according to eyewitnesses on the ground. Those same witnesses reported that settlers discharged gunfire indiscriminately — targeting both homes and residents who rushed forward in attempts to douse the flames.
Military forces subsequently detained Mohammed Nafeth Nassar from Madama before pressing further into the neighboring village of Iraq Burin, sources confirmed.
Circulating social media footage appeared to capture settlers physically assaulting Palestinian farmers in the Masoudiya area, near the village of Burqa in northwestern Nablus, while the farmers were drawing water from a municipal well.
Further south, in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, Israeli forces seized surveillance camera recordings during a raid on Al-Bireh and pushed into the northern Ramallah village of Surda, sources said.
In occupied East Jerusalem, troops erected a military checkpoint on the bridge approaching Silwan — a town lying south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque — and rounded up several Palestinian workers. In a separate incident, Palestinians confronted a settler group near the Bedouin community of Ma'azi Jaba in northern Jerusalem, according to sources.
The escalating unrest arrives against a deeply troubling backdrop: violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified sharply since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023. Palestinian officials now report 1,168 deaths, 12,666 injuries, nearly 23,000 arrests, and the displacement of approximately 33,000 people.
Palestinian authorities have further accused Israeli officials and settlers of aggressively expanding settlement construction, demolishing homes and civilian infrastructure, and forcibly uprooting communities throughout the occupied territory.
Media confirmed that Israeli military vehicles pushed into the Fatair neighborhood in Nablus, sparking clashes between troops and Palestinian youths. Security forces deployed rubber-coated bullets and tear gas against demonstrators, who responded by hurling stones at the advancing soldiers.
In Madama, a village situated south of Nablus, settlers stormed residential zones and set fire to dozens of dunams of farmland and olive trees, according to eyewitnesses on the ground. Those same witnesses reported that settlers discharged gunfire indiscriminately — targeting both homes and residents who rushed forward in attempts to douse the flames.
Military forces subsequently detained Mohammed Nafeth Nassar from Madama before pressing further into the neighboring village of Iraq Burin, sources confirmed.
Circulating social media footage appeared to capture settlers physically assaulting Palestinian farmers in the Masoudiya area, near the village of Burqa in northwestern Nablus, while the farmers were drawing water from a municipal well.
Further south, in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, Israeli forces seized surveillance camera recordings during a raid on Al-Bireh and pushed into the northern Ramallah village of Surda, sources said.
In occupied East Jerusalem, troops erected a military checkpoint on the bridge approaching Silwan — a town lying south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque — and rounded up several Palestinian workers. In a separate incident, Palestinians confronted a settler group near the Bedouin community of Ma'azi Jaba in northern Jerusalem, according to sources.
The escalating unrest arrives against a deeply troubling backdrop: violence across the occupied West Bank has intensified sharply since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023. Palestinian officials now report 1,168 deaths, 12,666 injuries, nearly 23,000 arrests, and the displacement of approximately 33,000 people.
Palestinian authorities have further accused Israeli officials and settlers of aggressively expanding settlement construction, demolishing homes and civilian infrastructure, and forcibly uprooting communities throughout the occupied territory.
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