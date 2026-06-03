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Japan Starts Fukushima Nuclear Fuel Removal Process
(MENAFN) Japan has begun removing nuclear fuel from one of the reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, marking a key stage in the long-term effort to decommission the heavily damaged facility.
According to reports, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) started extracting fuel from the spent fuel pool of the No. 2 reactor on Tuesday.
The Fukushima plant was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, which led to reactor meltdowns and left large amounts of radioactive material on site.
As stated by reports, the current operation involves removing fuel assemblies stored in the reactor’s spent fuel pool, which still contains 587 highly radioactive spent fuel assemblies along with 28 unused assemblies.
TEPCO said it is prioritizing the removal of unused fuel first, as it presents a lower risk in the event of handling incidents or accidents during the extraction process.
The utility company aims to complete the full removal of fuel assemblies from the No. 2 reactor by fiscal year 2028 as part of its broader decommissioning plan.
Reports indicate that radiation levels inside the reactor building remain high more than 15 years after the disaster, continuing to pose challenges for cleanup and recovery operations at the site.
According to reports, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) started extracting fuel from the spent fuel pool of the No. 2 reactor on Tuesday.
The Fukushima plant was severely damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, which led to reactor meltdowns and left large amounts of radioactive material on site.
As stated by reports, the current operation involves removing fuel assemblies stored in the reactor’s spent fuel pool, which still contains 587 highly radioactive spent fuel assemblies along with 28 unused assemblies.
TEPCO said it is prioritizing the removal of unused fuel first, as it presents a lower risk in the event of handling incidents or accidents during the extraction process.
The utility company aims to complete the full removal of fuel assemblies from the No. 2 reactor by fiscal year 2028 as part of its broader decommissioning plan.
Reports indicate that radiation levels inside the reactor building remain high more than 15 years after the disaster, continuing to pose challenges for cleanup and recovery operations at the site.
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