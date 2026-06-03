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South Korea Vows Crackdown on Online False Claims About Currency Policy
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has urged authorities to take strong action against individuals accused of intentionally spreading false information online after rumors circulated that the government planned to force citizens to sell their US dollar holdings.
Responding to reports on Tuesday, Lee addressed claims that law enforcement officials had identified several people allegedly involved in disseminating the misinformation through online platforms.
"The act of intentionally spreading false information and causing social confusion and economic damage should be identified and punished sternly," Lee wrote.
According to reports, investigators tracked 14 online accounts connected to the rumors and identified 10 individuals believed to be responsible for the posts.
As stated by reports, one of the suspects was a soldier whose case was transferred to military police, while the remaining individuals included office employees and self-employed workers.
Authorities reportedly found no links between the suspects and government institutions or the financial sector.
The false claims emerged on internet forums and blogs, where posts alleged that authorities were preparing an emergency financial measure requiring citizens to exchange or sell their US dollars due to economic uncertainty associated with prolonged tensions in the Middle East.
"Spreading false information that harms the public is neither freedom of expression nor a matter for tolerance," Lee said.
Reports indicate that officials are continuing their investigation as authorities seek to counter misinformation that could affect public confidence and financial stability.
Responding to reports on Tuesday, Lee addressed claims that law enforcement officials had identified several people allegedly involved in disseminating the misinformation through online platforms.
"The act of intentionally spreading false information and causing social confusion and economic damage should be identified and punished sternly," Lee wrote.
According to reports, investigators tracked 14 online accounts connected to the rumors and identified 10 individuals believed to be responsible for the posts.
As stated by reports, one of the suspects was a soldier whose case was transferred to military police, while the remaining individuals included office employees and self-employed workers.
Authorities reportedly found no links between the suspects and government institutions or the financial sector.
The false claims emerged on internet forums and blogs, where posts alleged that authorities were preparing an emergency financial measure requiring citizens to exchange or sell their US dollars due to economic uncertainty associated with prolonged tensions in the Middle East.
"Spreading false information that harms the public is neither freedom of expression nor a matter for tolerance," Lee said.
Reports indicate that officials are continuing their investigation as authorities seek to counter misinformation that could affect public confidence and financial stability.
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