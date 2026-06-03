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France Passes Bill to Bolster Safeguards Against Child Abuse in Schools
(MENAFN) French lawmakers unanimously approved new legislation designed to reinforce safeguards for children in schools and extracurricular environments, following a major investigation into allegations of abuse at a private educational institution.
According to reports, the National Assembly passed the bill in its first reading late Monday, with all 187 participating lawmakers voting in favor and none opposing the measure.
The proposal was introduced by members of parliament from both the governing camp and the opposition after months of hearings and fact-finding conducted by a parliamentary commission. The inquiry was launched in response to allegations of abuse linked to the private Catholic Notre-Dame de Betharram school near the city of Pau in southwestern France.
As stated by reports, investigators also examined what high-ranking French officials, including then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, may have known regarding claims of mistreatment at the institution.
The proposed legislation aims to increase monitoring and accountability for adults working with children in both educational and extracurricular settings. It also introduces stricter oversight measures for privately run schools and educational establishments.
Reports indicate that the reform is intended to strengthen child safety standards and improve mechanisms for preventing abuse within France’s education system.
According to reports, the National Assembly passed the bill in its first reading late Monday, with all 187 participating lawmakers voting in favor and none opposing the measure.
The proposal was introduced by members of parliament from both the governing camp and the opposition after months of hearings and fact-finding conducted by a parliamentary commission. The inquiry was launched in response to allegations of abuse linked to the private Catholic Notre-Dame de Betharram school near the city of Pau in southwestern France.
As stated by reports, investigators also examined what high-ranking French officials, including then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, may have known regarding claims of mistreatment at the institution.
The proposed legislation aims to increase monitoring and accountability for adults working with children in both educational and extracurricular settings. It also introduces stricter oversight measures for privately run schools and educational establishments.
Reports indicate that the reform is intended to strengthen child safety standards and improve mechanisms for preventing abuse within France’s education system.
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