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US Sanctions Top Commanders of DR Congo Rebel Groups Over Atrocities
(MENAFN) The United States moved Tuesday to impose targeted sanctions on senior military figures from two of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's most destabilizing armed factions, escalating pressure on groups accused of atrocities in the country's volatile east.
"The United States is taking further action to address threats to stability and prosperity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
The measures designate two individuals: Gustave Kubwayo, special operations commander of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), and John Imani Nzenze, intelligence chief of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.
The State Department accused the FDLR of conducting ethnic violence, deploying child soldiers, and carrying out cross-border attacks. The M23 was separately linked to "serious human rights abuses" and the deliberate killing of civilians.
Pigott affirmed that the Trump administration remains fully behind existing diplomatic frameworks designed to restore peace to the region, stating it is "firmly committed" to both the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity — the US-facilitated agreement between Congo and Rwanda signed last December — and the Doha Framework, the Qatar-mediated accord between Kinshasa and the M23/AFC rebel coalition.
"The United States is taking further action to address threats to stability and prosperity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
The measures designate two individuals: Gustave Kubwayo, special operations commander of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), and John Imani Nzenze, intelligence chief of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.
The State Department accused the FDLR of conducting ethnic violence, deploying child soldiers, and carrying out cross-border attacks. The M23 was separately linked to "serious human rights abuses" and the deliberate killing of civilians.
Pigott affirmed that the Trump administration remains fully behind existing diplomatic frameworks designed to restore peace to the region, stating it is "firmly committed" to both the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity — the US-facilitated agreement between Congo and Rwanda signed last December — and the Doha Framework, the Qatar-mediated accord between Kinshasa and the M23/AFC rebel coalition.
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