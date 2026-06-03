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Iran's IRGC Launches Missiles at US Bases in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared early Wednesday that it had carried out missile and drone strikes against US military installations in Kuwait, citing prior American attacks near the Strait of Hormuz and on Iran's southern island of Qeshm as direct justification for the retaliation.
In a formal statement, the IRGC said an Iranian oil tanker operating near the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an aerial projectile late Tuesday, sustaining damage to its engine section. The Guard further alleged that US forces subsequently hit a communications tower belonging to the IRGC south of Qeshm island.
In response, the IRGC's Aerospace Force launched a coordinated wave of missile and drone attacks against US military positions across the region, including facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet.
The IRGC issued a stark warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any additional strike against Iran would draw a "decisive" response, and that forces implicated in hostile actions against the country would face consequences.
The statement followed reports by Iran's state broadcaster of multiple explosions near the Qeshm island localities of Suza and Masen.
Wednesday's escalation is the latest chapter in a regional crisis that ignited in late February, when the US and Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran — an assault that killed more than 3,000 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous senior military commanders and government officials.
A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire came into force on April 8, but attempts to negotiate a comprehensive and lasting settlement have repeatedly collapsed, leaving the region balanced on a knife's edge.
In a formal statement, the IRGC said an Iranian oil tanker operating near the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an aerial projectile late Tuesday, sustaining damage to its engine section. The Guard further alleged that US forces subsequently hit a communications tower belonging to the IRGC south of Qeshm island.
In response, the IRGC's Aerospace Force launched a coordinated wave of missile and drone attacks against US military positions across the region, including facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet.
The IRGC issued a stark warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any additional strike against Iran would draw a "decisive" response, and that forces implicated in hostile actions against the country would face consequences.
The statement followed reports by Iran's state broadcaster of multiple explosions near the Qeshm island localities of Suza and Masen.
Wednesday's escalation is the latest chapter in a regional crisis that ignited in late February, when the US and Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran — an assault that killed more than 3,000 people, among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous senior military commanders and government officials.
A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire came into force on April 8, but attempts to negotiate a comprehensive and lasting settlement have repeatedly collapsed, leaving the region balanced on a knife's edge.
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