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Polish Attorney Detained Over Alleged False Threat Reports
(MENAFN) Authorities in Poland have arrested a well-known lawyer in Warsaw on allegations that he distributed fabricated warnings about planned attacks targeting senior government officials. Investigators say the case involves forged correspondence, illegally acquired materials, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
According to reports, the 48-year-old suspect is accused of sending letters to public institutions while posing as former high-ranking officials. The messages allegedly claimed that preparations were underway to carry out attacks against President Karol Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
Investigators believe the suspect attempted to give credibility to the warnings by attaching various documents and items that had been obtained unlawfully. Authorities also allege that he sought to direct suspicion toward individuals who had no connection to the matter.
Reports indicate that one of the letters contained ammunition, a detail prosecutors cited as part of the investigation.
The suspect was taken into custody after police entered an apartment in Warsaw. During the operation, officers reportedly seized electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones, and USB storage devices, along with service identification badges, weapons, and ammunition. Investigators also recovered identification cards, driving licenses, and residence permits belonging to other individuals.
A further search of the man's vehicle led to the discovery of additional ammunition as well as what authorities described as 10 artillery shells.
The suspect's identity has not been made public. Prosecutors have filed seven charges against him, including unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition and the concealment of documents belonging to others. Reports state that a conviction could result in a prison sentence of up to eight years.
A court has ordered the man to remain in custody for three months while the investigation continues.
According to reports, the 48-year-old suspect is accused of sending letters to public institutions while posing as former high-ranking officials. The messages allegedly claimed that preparations were underway to carry out attacks against President Karol Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
Investigators believe the suspect attempted to give credibility to the warnings by attaching various documents and items that had been obtained unlawfully. Authorities also allege that he sought to direct suspicion toward individuals who had no connection to the matter.
Reports indicate that one of the letters contained ammunition, a detail prosecutors cited as part of the investigation.
The suspect was taken into custody after police entered an apartment in Warsaw. During the operation, officers reportedly seized electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones, and USB storage devices, along with service identification badges, weapons, and ammunition. Investigators also recovered identification cards, driving licenses, and residence permits belonging to other individuals.
A further search of the man's vehicle led to the discovery of additional ammunition as well as what authorities described as 10 artillery shells.
The suspect's identity has not been made public. Prosecutors have filed seven charges against him, including unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition and the concealment of documents belonging to others. Reports state that a conviction could result in a prison sentence of up to eight years.
A court has ordered the man to remain in custody for three months while the investigation continues.
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