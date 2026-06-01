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Kanye West Draws Massive Audience at First-Ever Istanbul Concert
(MENAFN) International rap star Kanye West made his debut performance in Istanbul on Saturday, attracting an estimated 118,000 spectators to Ataturk Olympic Stadium for one of the largest live music events of the year.
According to reports, the concert was organized in partnership with NTRteam and welcomed attendees from across Türkiye as well as numerous other countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, and several nations in the Middle East.
Large crowds began arriving well before the event started, with the venue reaching full capacity hours ahead of West’s appearance. Fans gathered in anticipation of seeing the award-winning artist perform in Türkiye for the first time.
The nearly two-hour show began with *Father* and concluded with *Stronger*. Throughout the performance, West delivered a selection of songs spanning different stages of his career, including *King*, *Runaway*, *Power*, *Flashing Lights*, *Heartless*, *Black Skinhead*, *All The Love*, and *Homecoming*.
Taking the stage atop a massive spherical platform, the artist performed before an energetic audience that sang along to the music, danced throughout the set, and filled the stadium with cheers and applause.
A major highlight of the event was the elaborate stage production. Inspired by concepts previously used in West’s performances at a major Los Angeles venue, the centerpiece featured a huge dome-like structure positioned in the middle of the stadium. Advanced projection technology transformed the installation into the appearance of a giant globe during the show.
The concert also featured extensive visual effects, including large-scale lighting displays, smoke elements, and synchronized digital imagery. Thousands of audience members contributed to the atmosphere by turning on their phone flashlights, creating a striking display of lights across both the field and the stands.
Reports noted the presence of several well-known Turkish entertainment figures among those attending the event, including actors and musicians from the country's film, television, and music industries.
In addition to the live audience inside the stadium, the concert was broadcast through West’s official YouTube channel, where it quickly attracted millions of viewers shortly after streaming began.
According to reports, the concert was organized in partnership with NTRteam and welcomed attendees from across Türkiye as well as numerous other countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, and several nations in the Middle East.
Large crowds began arriving well before the event started, with the venue reaching full capacity hours ahead of West’s appearance. Fans gathered in anticipation of seeing the award-winning artist perform in Türkiye for the first time.
The nearly two-hour show began with *Father* and concluded with *Stronger*. Throughout the performance, West delivered a selection of songs spanning different stages of his career, including *King*, *Runaway*, *Power*, *Flashing Lights*, *Heartless*, *Black Skinhead*, *All The Love*, and *Homecoming*.
Taking the stage atop a massive spherical platform, the artist performed before an energetic audience that sang along to the music, danced throughout the set, and filled the stadium with cheers and applause.
A major highlight of the event was the elaborate stage production. Inspired by concepts previously used in West’s performances at a major Los Angeles venue, the centerpiece featured a huge dome-like structure positioned in the middle of the stadium. Advanced projection technology transformed the installation into the appearance of a giant globe during the show.
The concert also featured extensive visual effects, including large-scale lighting displays, smoke elements, and synchronized digital imagery. Thousands of audience members contributed to the atmosphere by turning on their phone flashlights, creating a striking display of lights across both the field and the stands.
Reports noted the presence of several well-known Turkish entertainment figures among those attending the event, including actors and musicians from the country's film, television, and music industries.
In addition to the live audience inside the stadium, the concert was broadcast through West’s official YouTube channel, where it quickly attracted millions of viewers shortly after streaming began.
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