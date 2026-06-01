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Lebanon's Aoun Says US-Brokered Talks with Israel Need Time
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun cautioned Monday that US-mediated negotiations with Israel are a lengthy process, warning that the current conflict will not be resolved quickly even as he reaffirmed Beirut's firm commitment to the diplomatic track.
"Negotiation is safer than war. We have seen -- and continue to see -- the devastation of war and its consequences," Aoun said during a meeting with business representatives, as cited by a presidency statement.
"However, negotiations will not solve the problem overnight; they are a process that needs time, and we have no other choice," he added.
The Lebanese leader pushed back against any perception of weakness in pursuing dialogue, stressing that negotiations "don't mean surrender but rather are a means of ending wars with the least possible damage." He acknowledged that delays may emerge but insisted the talks are "moving forward."
On the military situation in southern Lebanon, Aoun offered a measured assessment, drawing a distinction between full disarmament and operational control.
"The army has not declared southern Lebanon to be completely demilitarized or free of weapons. From a military standpoint, however, the army has established operational control over the area," Aoun said.
"Removing weapons from the south requires time given the region's geography, which is characterized by mountains and valleys, and the army has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard," he added.
Aoun also leveled direct criticism at Israel for failing to honor its commitments under the ceasefire framework, accusing Tel Aviv of continued aggression despite the truce.
"Under the deal, Israel was supposed to withdraw from the five positions it occupied. It, however, continued its military operations and shelling of villages under the pretext of self-defense," he added.
Israel has pressed on with strikes against Lebanon notwithstanding a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days following indirect US-brokered talks. The Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah continue to exchange fire amid the persistent escalation.
The toll on Lebanese civilians remains staggering. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have claimed more than 3,400 lives across the country.
"Negotiation is safer than war. We have seen -- and continue to see -- the devastation of war and its consequences," Aoun said during a meeting with business representatives, as cited by a presidency statement.
"However, negotiations will not solve the problem overnight; they are a process that needs time, and we have no other choice," he added.
The Lebanese leader pushed back against any perception of weakness in pursuing dialogue, stressing that negotiations "don't mean surrender but rather are a means of ending wars with the least possible damage." He acknowledged that delays may emerge but insisted the talks are "moving forward."
On the military situation in southern Lebanon, Aoun offered a measured assessment, drawing a distinction between full disarmament and operational control.
"The army has not declared southern Lebanon to be completely demilitarized or free of weapons. From a military standpoint, however, the army has established operational control over the area," Aoun said.
"Removing weapons from the south requires time given the region's geography, which is characterized by mountains and valleys, and the army has fulfilled its responsibilities in this regard," he added.
Aoun also leveled direct criticism at Israel for failing to honor its commitments under the ceasefire framework, accusing Tel Aviv of continued aggression despite the truce.
"Under the deal, Israel was supposed to withdraw from the five positions it occupied. It, however, continued its military operations and shelling of villages under the pretext of self-defense," he added.
Israel has pressed on with strikes against Lebanon notwithstanding a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days following indirect US-brokered talks. The Israeli army and Lebanese group Hezbollah continue to exchange fire amid the persistent escalation.
The toll on Lebanese civilians remains staggering. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have claimed more than 3,400 lives across the country.
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