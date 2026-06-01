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Barrack Takes Expanded US Diplomatic Role Covering Syria, Iraq
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Tom Barrack, the current US ambassador to Türkiye, will assume additional responsibilities as special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq.
According to reports, the appointment reflects Washington’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic engagement with the two countries as regional developments continue to evolve.
Announcing the decision, Trump said the United States is increasing its involvement in both Syria and Iraq, writing: "Our relationship with them continues to grow."
Trump also confirmed that Barrack will continue serving in his ambassadorial post in Türkiye while taking on the expanded regional responsibilities. "Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said. He also commended Barrack's work and thanked him for his "continued willingness" to serve.
Barrack, a longtime associate of Trump, was approved as US ambassador to Türkiye in 2025 and has since played a significant role in diplomatic relations between Washington and Ankara.
Reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that Barrack would continue overseeing key aspects of US policy toward Syria and Iraq after the conclusion of his formal assignment as special envoy to Syria. Rubio later emphasized that Barrack will remain “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”
The appointment comes at a time of major political changes in the region. Syria is currently experiencing a transitional period following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, while Iraq continues balancing its relationships amid ongoing tensions involving both the United States and Iran.
According to reports, Barrack’s expanded role is expected to provide continuity in US diplomatic efforts across the region during a period marked by significant political and security challenges.
According to reports, the appointment reflects Washington’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic engagement with the two countries as regional developments continue to evolve.
Announcing the decision, Trump said the United States is increasing its involvement in both Syria and Iraq, writing: "Our relationship with them continues to grow."
Trump also confirmed that Barrack will continue serving in his ambassadorial post in Türkiye while taking on the expanded regional responsibilities. "Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said. He also commended Barrack's work and thanked him for his "continued willingness" to serve.
Barrack, a longtime associate of Trump, was approved as US ambassador to Türkiye in 2025 and has since played a significant role in diplomatic relations between Washington and Ankara.
Reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that Barrack would continue overseeing key aspects of US policy toward Syria and Iraq after the conclusion of his formal assignment as special envoy to Syria. Rubio later emphasized that Barrack will remain “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”
The appointment comes at a time of major political changes in the region. Syria is currently experiencing a transitional period following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, while Iraq continues balancing its relationships amid ongoing tensions involving both the United States and Iran.
According to reports, Barrack’s expanded role is expected to provide continuity in US diplomatic efforts across the region during a period marked by significant political and security challenges.
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