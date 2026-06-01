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Fans Voice Frustration After Brief Travis Scott Show in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Travis Scott's debut concert in Türkiye has drawn widespread criticism from attendees, with many expressing disappointment over the short duration of the performance and the rapper's limited engagement with the audience.
The event, which took place at Tersane Istanbul on Sunday, had been one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, attracting thousands of fans after months of promotion and excitement.
According to reports from attendees, expectations were high due to the event's premium pricing and extensive publicity. However, many concertgoers said the experience fell short of what they had anticipated.
Reports indicate that Scott appeared on stage nearly an hour later than the scheduled start time. Audience members claimed the performance lasted roughly 18 to 20 minutes, leading to immediate dissatisfaction among many in attendance.
Following the show, numerous videos and reactions circulated online, showing frustrated fans voicing their displeasure. Some recordings reportedly captured members of the audience booing after the performance ended.
In addition to concerns about the concert's length, some attendees criticized the artist's stage presence, noting that much of his face was obscured by clothing and accessories throughout the appearance.
The concert had already attracted attention before it began because of its ticket prices. According to reports, certain premium tickets were sold for as much as 50,000 Turkish liras (around $1,300), while resale prices on secondary platforms reportedly climbed even higher.
Prior to the event, it had been promoted as one of the most expensive music performances ever held in Türkiye and was expected to draw a relatively exclusive audience.
After the concert concluded, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from disappointed fans. Many users argued that the show did not justify the cost of admission, while others pointed to the limited interaction between Scott and the crowd as a major factor behind the negative response.
According to reports, the brief duration of the performance became the most frequently discussed criticism, with many attendees saying the event failed to meet the expectations created in the months leading up to the concert.
The event, which took place at Tersane Istanbul on Sunday, had been one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, attracting thousands of fans after months of promotion and excitement.
According to reports from attendees, expectations were high due to the event's premium pricing and extensive publicity. However, many concertgoers said the experience fell short of what they had anticipated.
Reports indicate that Scott appeared on stage nearly an hour later than the scheduled start time. Audience members claimed the performance lasted roughly 18 to 20 minutes, leading to immediate dissatisfaction among many in attendance.
Following the show, numerous videos and reactions circulated online, showing frustrated fans voicing their displeasure. Some recordings reportedly captured members of the audience booing after the performance ended.
In addition to concerns about the concert's length, some attendees criticized the artist's stage presence, noting that much of his face was obscured by clothing and accessories throughout the appearance.
The concert had already attracted attention before it began because of its ticket prices. According to reports, certain premium tickets were sold for as much as 50,000 Turkish liras (around $1,300), while resale prices on secondary platforms reportedly climbed even higher.
Prior to the event, it had been promoted as one of the most expensive music performances ever held in Türkiye and was expected to draw a relatively exclusive audience.
After the concert concluded, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from disappointed fans. Many users argued that the show did not justify the cost of admission, while others pointed to the limited interaction between Scott and the crowd as a major factor behind the negative response.
According to reports, the brief duration of the performance became the most frequently discussed criticism, with many attendees saying the event failed to meet the expectations created in the months leading up to the concert.
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