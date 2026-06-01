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Erdogan Highlights Strategic Impact of Turkish-Azerbaijani Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the significance of ongoing energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, stating that natural gas supplies reaching Syria through a joint initiative are contributing to both economic development and regional stability.
In a message delivered during the opening of Baku Energy Week, Erdogan stressed the importance of the project, saying: “The contribution of gas supplies to Syria, which began last August as a result of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint initiative, to this country’s development and regional security is indisputable.”
According to reports, Erdogan noted that recent developments across the region have reinforced the value of long-term energy cooperation between Ankara and Baku. He said the two countries have successfully completed a series of major infrastructure projects that were once viewed as unattainable.
Among the initiatives he highlighted were the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum natural gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), all of which were implemented through cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.
The president also pointed to expanding collaboration in the energy sector through projects linked to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields. He added that the Shafag-Asiman partnership demonstrates that bilateral cooperation in energy continues to advance steadily.
Erdogan further noted that the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, which became operational last year, has enhanced the energy security of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by strengthening the region’s access to reliable supplies.
According to reports, he also underscored the strategic value of electricity interconnection projects linking the two countries. Erdogan said the Green Electricity Transmission and Trade initiative involving Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria is expected to make an important contribution to energy security across a broader geographical area.
Addressing future opportunities, Erdogan stated that significant potential exists for deeper cooperation on transporting Turkmen natural gas through Azerbaijan and Türkiye to international markets.
He also noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is playing an increasingly important role in carrying Kazakhstan’s energy resources to Western destinations, further strengthening the region’s position as a critical energy corridor between East and West.
In a message delivered during the opening of Baku Energy Week, Erdogan stressed the importance of the project, saying: “The contribution of gas supplies to Syria, which began last August as a result of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint initiative, to this country’s development and regional security is indisputable.”
According to reports, Erdogan noted that recent developments across the region have reinforced the value of long-term energy cooperation between Ankara and Baku. He said the two countries have successfully completed a series of major infrastructure projects that were once viewed as unattainable.
Among the initiatives he highlighted were the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum natural gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), all of which were implemented through cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.
The president also pointed to expanding collaboration in the energy sector through projects linked to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields. He added that the Shafag-Asiman partnership demonstrates that bilateral cooperation in energy continues to advance steadily.
Erdogan further noted that the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, which became operational last year, has enhanced the energy security of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by strengthening the region’s access to reliable supplies.
According to reports, he also underscored the strategic value of electricity interconnection projects linking the two countries. Erdogan said the Green Electricity Transmission and Trade initiative involving Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Bulgaria is expected to make an important contribution to energy security across a broader geographical area.
Addressing future opportunities, Erdogan stated that significant potential exists for deeper cooperation on transporting Turkmen natural gas through Azerbaijan and Türkiye to international markets.
He also noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is playing an increasingly important role in carrying Kazakhstan’s energy resources to Western destinations, further strengthening the region’s position as a critical energy corridor between East and West.
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