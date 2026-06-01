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Britain's Manufacturing Surges to 4-Year High
(MENAFN) Britain's manufacturing sector extended its recovery into May, scaling a four-year peak, yet mounting input cost pressures and tightening supply chains are casting a shadow over the durability of the rebound, fresh data from S&P Global revealed Monday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.9 last month — its strongest reading in four years — edging up from April's 53.7, signaling a sector still in expansion but navigating significant headwinds.
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that momentum had visibly strengthened during the month, with both production growth and business confidence reaching three-month highs.
Yet Dobson sounded a note of caution, warning that the current wave of new orders fueling output gains appears heavily dependent on manufacturers and their clients rushing to stockpile goods ahead of anticipated war-driven price surges and supply chain disruptions — a dynamic unlikely to hold.
"This bounce will fade once customers have built up sufficient safety stocks," he added.
Compounding concerns, purchasing costs for UK manufacturers accelerated at a near four-year high pace, with price increases hitting a sweeping range of inputs — from chemicals, electronics, and energy to metals, plastics, timber, packaging, fuels, and foodstuffs.
Manufacturers pointed to a confluence of pressures driving the cost surge: the ongoing Middle East conflict, volatile commodity markets, geopolitical turbulence, supply chain bottlenecks, raw material shortages, tariffs, climbing labor costs, and heavier tax burdens.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.9 last month — its strongest reading in four years — edging up from April's 53.7, signaling a sector still in expansion but navigating significant headwinds.
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that momentum had visibly strengthened during the month, with both production growth and business confidence reaching three-month highs.
Yet Dobson sounded a note of caution, warning that the current wave of new orders fueling output gains appears heavily dependent on manufacturers and their clients rushing to stockpile goods ahead of anticipated war-driven price surges and supply chain disruptions — a dynamic unlikely to hold.
"This bounce will fade once customers have built up sufficient safety stocks," he added.
Compounding concerns, purchasing costs for UK manufacturers accelerated at a near four-year high pace, with price increases hitting a sweeping range of inputs — from chemicals, electronics, and energy to metals, plastics, timber, packaging, fuels, and foodstuffs.
Manufacturers pointed to a confluence of pressures driving the cost surge: the ongoing Middle East conflict, volatile commodity markets, geopolitical turbulence, supply chain bottlenecks, raw material shortages, tariffs, climbing labor costs, and heavier tax burdens.
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