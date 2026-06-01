403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pashinyan Says Vote on Armenia’s EU-EAEU Choice Is Premature
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has dismissed calls for an immediate referendum on whether Armenia should leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and pursue membership in the European Union, arguing that such a decision is not yet relevant to the country's current circumstances.
According to reports, Pashinyan stated in a video message shared on social media that Armenia intends to continue participating in the EAEU unless a point is reached where remaining in the bloc becomes incompatible with advancing relations with the European Union.
Addressing the prospect of a future decision, he said: “Naturally, that decision must be made by the people of the Republic of Armenia through a referendum.”
However, the prime minister stressed that the country has not yet reached a stage where citizens can be presented with a concrete choice between the two paths. He argued that Armenia’s process of European integration remains insufficiently advanced to justify holding a public vote at this time.
According to reports, Pashinyan described any immediate referendum on the issue as “unreasonable,” explaining that such a step would only make sense if Armenia had formally applied for EU membership or was approaching candidate status.
“Today, that choice is theoretical, and putting a theoretical choice to a referendum is, of course, neither very sensible nor justified,” the prime minister added.
He further emphasized Armenia’s intention to maintain constructive engagement within the Eurasian Economic Union, stating: “Therefore, we will continue to work calmly and steadily, without disputes, within the Eurasian Economic Union, and I am convinced that we still have potential in this direction, which we will use in the near future.”
Pashinyan's remarks came shortly after leaders from member states of the EAEU publicly supported the idea of holding a nationwide vote in Armenia on the country's future geopolitical orientation.
In a joint statement released on Sunday, the leaders called for a public decision on the matter, saying: “We share the position on the need to hold, in the Republic of Armenia, a nationwide referendum as soon as possible on accession to the European Union or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.”
According to reports, the differing positions highlight the ongoing debate over Armenia’s long-term economic and political alignment as it balances relations with both European institutions and its existing partners within the Eurasian bloc.
According to reports, Pashinyan stated in a video message shared on social media that Armenia intends to continue participating in the EAEU unless a point is reached where remaining in the bloc becomes incompatible with advancing relations with the European Union.
Addressing the prospect of a future decision, he said: “Naturally, that decision must be made by the people of the Republic of Armenia through a referendum.”
However, the prime minister stressed that the country has not yet reached a stage where citizens can be presented with a concrete choice between the two paths. He argued that Armenia’s process of European integration remains insufficiently advanced to justify holding a public vote at this time.
According to reports, Pashinyan described any immediate referendum on the issue as “unreasonable,” explaining that such a step would only make sense if Armenia had formally applied for EU membership or was approaching candidate status.
“Today, that choice is theoretical, and putting a theoretical choice to a referendum is, of course, neither very sensible nor justified,” the prime minister added.
He further emphasized Armenia’s intention to maintain constructive engagement within the Eurasian Economic Union, stating: “Therefore, we will continue to work calmly and steadily, without disputes, within the Eurasian Economic Union, and I am convinced that we still have potential in this direction, which we will use in the near future.”
Pashinyan's remarks came shortly after leaders from member states of the EAEU publicly supported the idea of holding a nationwide vote in Armenia on the country's future geopolitical orientation.
In a joint statement released on Sunday, the leaders called for a public decision on the matter, saying: “We share the position on the need to hold, in the Republic of Armenia, a nationwide referendum as soon as possible on accession to the European Union or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union.”
According to reports, the differing positions highlight the ongoing debate over Armenia’s long-term economic and political alignment as it balances relations with both European institutions and its existing partners within the Eurasian bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment