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EU Urges Israel to Halt Lebanon Escalation
(MENAFN) The European Commission Monday demanded Israel cease its military escalation in Lebanon and honor the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as casualties from ongoing strikes continue to mount.
EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters the bloc is equally pressing for sustained engagement with active diplomatic efforts designed to chart a negotiated course toward lasting stability and security for both nations.
"They didn't choose this war, and this war is not theirs," El Anouni said, underscoring the toll the conflict has taken on Lebanese civilians. He stressed that the populations of both Lebanon and Israel are entitled to live in peace, security and dignity, free from the threat of renewed conflict.
When pressed on the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — whose mandate is due to expire at the close of 2026 — and whether Brussels was prepared to take on a more active security role in southern Lebanon, El Anouni indicated the EU is actively exploring the establishment of a new mission aimed at reinforcing state authority across the country.
The human cost of the conflict has been severe. According to Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, Israeli strikes carried out since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people and left over 10,200 others wounded.
EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters the bloc is equally pressing for sustained engagement with active diplomatic efforts designed to chart a negotiated course toward lasting stability and security for both nations.
"They didn't choose this war, and this war is not theirs," El Anouni said, underscoring the toll the conflict has taken on Lebanese civilians. He stressed that the populations of both Lebanon and Israel are entitled to live in peace, security and dignity, free from the threat of renewed conflict.
When pressed on the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) — whose mandate is due to expire at the close of 2026 — and whether Brussels was prepared to take on a more active security role in southern Lebanon, El Anouni indicated the EU is actively exploring the establishment of a new mission aimed at reinforcing state authority across the country.
The human cost of the conflict has been severe. According to Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, Israeli strikes carried out since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people and left over 10,200 others wounded.
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