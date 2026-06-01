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Russia Says It Seized New Area in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

Russia Says It Seized New Area in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing War


2026-06-01 08:29:24
(MENAFN) Russia has stated that its forces have taken control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, amid ongoing fighting in the area.

According to reports, Russian defense authorities announced on Monday that troops had seized the village of Tykhonivka, located roughly 16 kilometers east of the city of Kramatorsk, which serves as a key administrative center in the region. Donetsk region has remained a focal point of heavy military activity since parts of the area came under Russian control in 2014.

Earlier the same day, Ukraine’s military leadership said its forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack near Tykhonivka along the Kramatorsk front, suggesting continued active combat in the area.

Russia and Ukraine have not provided jointly verified confirmation of the latest battlefield developments, and independent assessment of the situation remains difficult due to the ongoing war conditions.

The claims from both sides reflect the continuing fluidity of front-line positions, where territorial control often differs depending on the reporting side and is not always immediately independently confirmed.

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