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Erdogan Highlights Syria Gas Initiative as Key to Regional Security
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that natural gas deliveries to Syria, launched through a joint initiative between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, are expected to play a meaningful role in supporting both development in Syria and broader regional stability.
According to reports, Erdogan made the remarks in a message delivered during the opening session of Baku Energy Week, stressing that the energy cooperation between the two countries has gained increasing importance amid recent regional developments.
“The contribution of gas supplies to Syria, which began last August as a result of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint initiative, to this country’s development and regional security is indisputable,” Erdogan said.
He further emphasized that the partnership with Azerbaijan has consistently produced large-scale energy projects that were once considered unrealistic for the region, yet were successfully implemented over time.
Erdogan pointed to major infrastructure achievements such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, all of which were developed through cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with Georgia also playing a supporting role in some projects.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan also noted that energy collaboration between the two countries has deepened further through long-term partnerships in fields like Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. He added that newer joint ventures, including the Shafag-Asiman project, demonstrate that bilateral cooperation in the energy sector continues to expand without slowing down.
According to reports, Erdogan made the remarks in a message delivered during the opening session of Baku Energy Week, stressing that the energy cooperation between the two countries has gained increasing importance amid recent regional developments.
“The contribution of gas supplies to Syria, which began last August as a result of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan joint initiative, to this country’s development and regional security is indisputable,” Erdogan said.
He further emphasized that the partnership with Azerbaijan has consistently produced large-scale energy projects that were once considered unrealistic for the region, yet were successfully implemented over time.
Erdogan pointed to major infrastructure achievements such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, all of which were developed through cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with Georgia also playing a supporting role in some projects.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan also noted that energy collaboration between the two countries has deepened further through long-term partnerships in fields like Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. He added that newer joint ventures, including the Shafag-Asiman project, demonstrate that bilateral cooperation in the energy sector continues to expand without slowing down.
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