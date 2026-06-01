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US Primaries in Six States Set Stage for Midterm Congressional Races
(MENAFN) Voters across six US states are set to participate in primary elections on Tuesday, with the outcomes expected to play an important role in shaping the battle for control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
According to reports, primary contests will be held in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. These elections will determine which candidates advance to the November general election and represent their parties in races for federal office.
All of the participating states, with the exception of California, will select party nominees for both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.
California, meanwhile, will conduct primary elections only for seats in the House. According to reports, the state does not have any Senate races on the ballot this year because neither of its two senators is due for re-election.
Under the US electoral system, senators serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the Senate standing for election every two years. As a result, not every state holds Senate elections during each election cycle.
According to reports, primary contests will be held in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. These elections will determine which candidates advance to the November general election and represent their parties in races for federal office.
All of the participating states, with the exception of California, will select party nominees for both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.
California, meanwhile, will conduct primary elections only for seats in the House. According to reports, the state does not have any Senate races on the ballot this year because neither of its two senators is due for re-election.
Under the US electoral system, senators serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the Senate standing for election every two years. As a result, not every state holds Senate elections during each election cycle.
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