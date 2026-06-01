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Iran Vows Support for Lebanon Against Israeli ‘Illegal Aggression’
(MENAFN) Iran stated on Monday that it remains prepared to assist Lebanon in confronting what it described as ongoing Israeli aggression, stressing that it would not hesitate to provide support if necessary.
Speaking at a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We have emphasized and continue to emphasize that the ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any ceasefire and any final agreement" to end the war with the US.
The remarks came as regional tensions intensified following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to conduct airstrikes in Beirut, marking a renewed escalation despite the ceasefire currently in place in Lebanon.
According to reports, instability across the Middle East has persisted since February, when military operations launched by the United States and Israel against Iran triggered a series of retaliatory actions by Tehran. Those responses included strikes targeting Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, but follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad were unable to secure a long-term settlement. Since then, reports indicate that both sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to revive direct negotiations and bring the conflict to an end.
Speaking at a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We have emphasized and continue to emphasize that the ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any ceasefire and any final agreement" to end the war with the US.
The remarks came as regional tensions intensified following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to conduct airstrikes in Beirut, marking a renewed escalation despite the ceasefire currently in place in Lebanon.
According to reports, instability across the Middle East has persisted since February, when military operations launched by the United States and Israel against Iran triggered a series of retaliatory actions by Tehran. Those responses included strikes targeting Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, but follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad were unable to secure a long-term settlement. Since then, reports indicate that both sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to revive direct negotiations and bring the conflict to an end.
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