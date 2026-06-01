403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Intercepts Sanctioned Russia-Linked Tanker in Atlantic Operation
(MENAFN) French authorities have confirmed that the French Navy intercepted an oil tanker subject to international sanctions while it was sailing from Russia, in an operation described as part of ongoing efforts to enforce restrictive measures and maritime regulations.
According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on the social media platform X that the vessel, identified as the *Tagor*, was boarded by French naval forces in the Atlantic Ocean.
He said, “The French Navy intercepted yesterday morning a new tanker under international sanctions coming from Russia: the Tagor,” noting that the ship was stopped during a coordinated maritime operation.
Macron added that the intervention took place on the high seas with support from several international partners, including the United Kingdom, and that it was conducted “in strict compliance with the law of the sea.”
The French president reaffirmed France’s commitment to enforcing international sanctions, emphasizing that such measures remain a priority for Paris.
He stated, “It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years.”
He also warned that vessels operating outside established maritime rules could pose broader risks, saying, “These ships, which do not respect the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also constitute a threat to the environment and to the safety of all.”
According to reports, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on the social media platform X that the vessel, identified as the *Tagor*, was boarded by French naval forces in the Atlantic Ocean.
He said, “The French Navy intercepted yesterday morning a new tanker under international sanctions coming from Russia: the Tagor,” noting that the ship was stopped during a coordinated maritime operation.
Macron added that the intervention took place on the high seas with support from several international partners, including the United Kingdom, and that it was conducted “in strict compliance with the law of the sea.”
The French president reaffirmed France’s commitment to enforcing international sanctions, emphasizing that such measures remain a priority for Paris.
He stated, “It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years.”
He also warned that vessels operating outside established maritime rules could pose broader risks, saying, “These ships, which do not respect the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also constitute a threat to the environment and to the safety of all.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment