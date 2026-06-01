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Kuwait Says Air Defenses Intercept Hostile Missile, Drone Threats
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s armed forces announced early Monday that its air defense systems were actively intercepting incoming missile and drone threats after nationwide air raid sirens and emergency alerts were triggered.
According to reports, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated that any explosions heard across the country were the result of air defense systems engaging and neutralizing aerial threats.
Authorities urged residents to follow official safety instructions and comply with guidance issued by relevant security agencies during the incident.
Earlier, emergency notifications were sent to mobile phones warning of an “imminent danger,” advising the public to stay in secure locations and avoid windows and exposed areas. The alert was issued by Kuwait’s Civil Defense under the Ministry of Interior.
Local accounts indicated that air defense activity was heard near the Jahra area, located west of Kuwait City.
Officials did not immediately disclose the origin of the reported missile and drone activity, and no confirmed reports of casualties or damage had been released at the time of reporting.
According to reports, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated that any explosions heard across the country were the result of air defense systems engaging and neutralizing aerial threats.
Authorities urged residents to follow official safety instructions and comply with guidance issued by relevant security agencies during the incident.
Earlier, emergency notifications were sent to mobile phones warning of an “imminent danger,” advising the public to stay in secure locations and avoid windows and exposed areas. The alert was issued by Kuwait’s Civil Defense under the Ministry of Interior.
Local accounts indicated that air defense activity was heard near the Jahra area, located west of Kuwait City.
Officials did not immediately disclose the origin of the reported missile and drone activity, and no confirmed reports of casualties or damage had been released at the time of reporting.
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