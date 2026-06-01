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New Ethiopian E-Bus Operator Michu E-Mid-Bus Joins Equitypilot To Scale Green Transit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Addis Ababa, Ethiopia & Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2026: Ethiopia's public transport system faces chronic shortages, high operating costs from fossil fuels, and limited organized electric vehicle offerings. Michu E-mid-bus Transport & Trade plc, founded in 2024 and legally registered in March 2025, proposes an electric mid-bus model to improve affordability, reduce carbon emissions, and expand reliable intercity and regional routes. FasterCapital is onboarding the company through EquityPilot to support execution and investor readiness.
What the Startup Delivers?
Michu E-mid-bus will deploy an initial fleet of 40 electric mid-buses and supporting charging infrastructure across priority corridors such as Addis Ababa–Adama and Adama–Asella, with plans to expand routes and fleets in years two and three. Services include scheduled fixed-route passenger transport, charter and event shuttles, contracted school and employee transport, and charging services. The company also plans downstream activities: spare parts importation, driver training, charger installation, and future local assembly.
Why Now?
Rising fuel prices and maintenance costs for diesel fleets are increasing passenger fares and destabilizing service reliability. At the same time, Ethiopia's climate and transport strategies promote electrification and innovation. Michu E-mid-bus targets this convergence lower operating costs through electric drivetrains, improved passenger amenities, and alignment with national green transport objectives.
Program Plan (first 30–60 days)
Under EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with Michu E-mid-bus to: - Finalize milestone-driven execution plans for fleet procurement, charger installation, and first-route launch; - Strengthen financial models and investor materials tied to the company's stated funding need of $2,870,530; - Introduce technical and strategic partners in charging and fleet operations; and - Prepare regulatory and route-permit documentation required by local transport authorities.
Proof Points and Traction
Michu E-mid-bus already completed a feasibility roadmap, defined initial routes, and estimated an initial staff complement of roughly 65 employees for depot, operations, and maintenance. The company projects reduced operating cost profiles compared to diesel equivalents and emphasizes passenger safety, on-time performance, and upgraded onboard amenities.
Leadership Comment
Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Michu E-mid-bus Transport & Trade plc through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'
Michu E-mid-bus is led by a management team with experience across operations, engineering, and logistics including Dessisa K. Bante (General Manager), Engineer Fedhi Kabeta (Operations Manager), and Engineer Tibebu Koji (Marketing & Logistics Manager). The team's experience spans transport operations, technical systems, and local market engagement.
Ecosystem relevance
The company's plan dovetails with Ethiopia's Master Plan 2050 priorities for transport electrification and innovation. EquityPilot support will emphasize regulatory readiness and partnerships with local authorities and energy providers to enable depot and opportunity charging.
What the Startup Delivers?
Michu E-mid-bus will deploy an initial fleet of 40 electric mid-buses and supporting charging infrastructure across priority corridors such as Addis Ababa–Adama and Adama–Asella, with plans to expand routes and fleets in years two and three. Services include scheduled fixed-route passenger transport, charter and event shuttles, contracted school and employee transport, and charging services. The company also plans downstream activities: spare parts importation, driver training, charger installation, and future local assembly.
Why Now?
Rising fuel prices and maintenance costs for diesel fleets are increasing passenger fares and destabilizing service reliability. At the same time, Ethiopia's climate and transport strategies promote electrification and innovation. Michu E-mid-bus targets this convergence lower operating costs through electric drivetrains, improved passenger amenities, and alignment with national green transport objectives.
Program Plan (first 30–60 days)
Under EquityPilot, FasterCapital will work with Michu E-mid-bus to: - Finalize milestone-driven execution plans for fleet procurement, charger installation, and first-route launch; - Strengthen financial models and investor materials tied to the company's stated funding need of $2,870,530; - Introduce technical and strategic partners in charging and fleet operations; and - Prepare regulatory and route-permit documentation required by local transport authorities.
Proof Points and Traction
Michu E-mid-bus already completed a feasibility roadmap, defined initial routes, and estimated an initial staff complement of roughly 65 employees for depot, operations, and maintenance. The company projects reduced operating cost profiles compared to diesel equivalents and emphasizes passenger safety, on-time performance, and upgraded onboard amenities.
Leadership Comment
Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Michu E-mid-bus Transport & Trade plc through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'
Michu E-mid-bus is led by a management team with experience across operations, engineering, and logistics including Dessisa K. Bante (General Manager), Engineer Fedhi Kabeta (Operations Manager), and Engineer Tibebu Koji (Marketing & Logistics Manager). The team's experience spans transport operations, technical systems, and local market engagement.
Ecosystem relevance
The company's plan dovetails with Ethiopia's Master Plan 2050 priorities for transport electrification and innovation. EquityPilot support will emphasize regulatory readiness and partnerships with local authorities and energy providers to enable depot and opportunity charging.
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