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U.S. Approves Israel’s Request to Strike Lebanon’ Capital
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz jointly authorized military strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs Monday, citing persistent Hezbollah violations of Lebanon's fragile ceasefire agreement.
The joint directive came in direct response to a series of rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah against cities in northern Israel, according to the two officials.
Israeli media reported that Washington had greenlit Israel's requests to broaden its military operations inside Lebanon — a significant policy shift that extended the campaign's scope beyond southern Lebanon to now encompass airstrikes on the capital itself.
Monday's escalation was also fueled by a deadly strike on Israeli forces. A soldier from an elite commando unit was killed in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah deployed an explosive drone. Three additional soldiers sustained injuries — one critically — in the village of Yohmor.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Hezbollah sustained its barrage throughout Monday morning, firing rockets and drones toward northern Israel. Several were intercepted mid-air; the remainder landed in unpopulated open areas, causing no casualties.
The Israeli military further announced it had located and destroyed the launch site responsible for a Sunday night rocket volley directed at Tiberias, a northeastern Israeli city. No injuries were recorded in that attack.
The joint directive came in direct response to a series of rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah against cities in northern Israel, according to the two officials.
Israeli media reported that Washington had greenlit Israel's requests to broaden its military operations inside Lebanon — a significant policy shift that extended the campaign's scope beyond southern Lebanon to now encompass airstrikes on the capital itself.
Monday's escalation was also fueled by a deadly strike on Israeli forces. A soldier from an elite commando unit was killed in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah deployed an explosive drone. Three additional soldiers sustained injuries — one critically — in the village of Yohmor.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that Hezbollah sustained its barrage throughout Monday morning, firing rockets and drones toward northern Israel. Several were intercepted mid-air; the remainder landed in unpopulated open areas, causing no casualties.
The Israeli military further announced it had located and destroyed the launch site responsible for a Sunday night rocket volley directed at Tiberias, a northeastern Israeli city. No injuries were recorded in that attack.
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