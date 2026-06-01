Kazakhstan, Singapore's XINFA GROUP Discuss Industrial Park Project In Pavlodar

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed the progress of preparatory works for the construction of a large industrial park in the Pavlodar region with Zhao Tingyun, Vice Chairman of the Board of Singapore's XINFA GROUP, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current status of the project implementation. Zhao Tingyun noted that a land plot has already been identified and the company has engaged a design institute for the development of the industrial park.

The Prime Minister instructed relevant government agencies to provide maximum support for the implementation of the large-scale investment project, which has a total estimated value of $15 billion. The project is expected to have a significant multiplier effect on both regional and national economic development.

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