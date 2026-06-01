Kazakhstan, Singapore's XINFA GROUP Discuss Industrial Park Project In Pavlodar
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current status of the project implementation. Zhao Tingyun noted that a land plot has already been identified and the company has engaged a design institute for the development of the industrial park.
The Prime Minister instructed relevant government agencies to provide maximum support for the implementation of the large-scale investment project, which has a total estimated value of $15 billion. The project is expected to have a significant multiplier effect on both regional and national economic development.--
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