Azerbaijani Defense Minister Pays Visit To Georgia To Discuss Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Georgia on June 1 for an official visit, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

According to a post shared by the Georgian Prime Minister on social media, the meeting focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international cooperation.

The sides emphasized the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and highlighted the importance of cooperation in the defense sector.

They also underscored the significance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani also attended the meeting.