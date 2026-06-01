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Japan Launches Investigation into Steel Imports Over Dumping Concerns
(MENAFN) Japan has initiated anti-dumping investigations targeting steel imports from China, South Korea, and Taiwan, signaling rising friction in the global steel trade landscape.
According to statements from the country’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Finance Ministry, the probes focus on key steel products including coil, sheet, and strip materials in both hot-rolled and cold-rolled forms.
The investigations were launched following complaints from major domestic steel producers, who argue that the imported products are being sold at unfairly low prices in the Japanese market.
As stated by reports, the request for investigation into hot-rolled steel was submitted by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel, and Nakayama Steel Works, while the complaint concerning cold-rolled steel was filed by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel.
The filings were reportedly submitted on February 27, according to ministry statements.
The affected flat steel products are widely used across several industries, including automotive manufacturing, household appliances, machinery, and packaging materials.
Authorities indicated that the investigation process is expected to take up to one year to complete, in principle.
According to statements from the country’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Finance Ministry, the probes focus on key steel products including coil, sheet, and strip materials in both hot-rolled and cold-rolled forms.
The investigations were launched following complaints from major domestic steel producers, who argue that the imported products are being sold at unfairly low prices in the Japanese market.
As stated by reports, the request for investigation into hot-rolled steel was submitted by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel, and Nakayama Steel Works, while the complaint concerning cold-rolled steel was filed by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel.
The filings were reportedly submitted on February 27, according to ministry statements.
The affected flat steel products are widely used across several industries, including automotive manufacturing, household appliances, machinery, and packaging materials.
Authorities indicated that the investigation process is expected to take up to one year to complete, in principle.
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