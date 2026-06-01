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Iran Seeks Nuclear Deal, Says Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday that Iran is actively pursuing a diplomatic agreement with Washington, voicing optimism that ongoing negotiations will ultimately deliver results favorable to American interests.
In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump signaled that Tehran was willing to come to the table, characterizing a prospective deal as one that would be "good for the U.S.A. and those that are with us."
However, the president directed sharp criticism at political opponents — and even some within his own party — warning that competing public demands were undermining the fragile diplomatic process. Calls to accelerate or slow negotiations, pursue military options, or rule them out entirely were, in Trump's view, making progress significantly harder to achieve.
He dismissed such commentary as "chirping," suggesting it was happening at a scale he had never before witnessed, and urged the public and policymakers alike to allow the process to unfold without interference.
"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!" Trump said.
The remarks come against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. Following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously closing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, yet follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad broke down without yielding a durable accord. Both sides have since continued trading proposals in a bid to restart direct talks and bring the broader conflict to a close.
In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump signaled that Tehran was willing to come to the table, characterizing a prospective deal as one that would be "good for the U.S.A. and those that are with us."
However, the president directed sharp criticism at political opponents — and even some within his own party — warning that competing public demands were undermining the fragile diplomatic process. Calls to accelerate or slow negotiations, pursue military options, or rule them out entirely were, in Trump's view, making progress significantly harder to achieve.
He dismissed such commentary as "chirping," suggesting it was happening at a scale he had never before witnessed, and urged the public and policymakers alike to allow the process to unfold without interference.
"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!" Trump said.
The remarks come against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. Following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously closing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8, yet follow-up negotiations held in Islamabad broke down without yielding a durable accord. Both sides have since continued trading proposals in a bid to restart direct talks and bring the broader conflict to a close.
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