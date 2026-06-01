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Trump Says Iran Seeks Deal as Negotiations Continue
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said early Monday that Iran is seeking an agreement with Washington and expressed confidence that ongoing talks would ultimately lead to a positive outcome.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Tehran “really wants to make a deal,” adding that any potential agreement would be “good for the U.S.A. and those that are with us.”
He also criticized political opponents and some members of his own party, arguing that public disagreements and competing demands were complicating diplomatic efforts.
Trump said negotiations become “much tougher” when political figures issue conflicting calls—ranging from speeding up talks to slowing them down, or from pursuing military action to avoiding it entirely. He described such criticism as “chirping” and said it had reached unusually high levels.
Urging patience, the US president told observers to allow the process to continue, saying, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!”
The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with measures including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Tehran “really wants to make a deal,” adding that any potential agreement would be “good for the U.S.A. and those that are with us.”
He also criticized political opponents and some members of his own party, arguing that public disagreements and competing demands were complicating diplomatic efforts.
Trump said negotiations become “much tougher” when political figures issue conflicting calls—ranging from speeding up talks to slowing them down, or from pursuing military action to avoiding it entirely. He described such criticism as “chirping” and said it had reached unusually high levels.
Urging patience, the US president told observers to allow the process to continue, saying, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!”
The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with measures including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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