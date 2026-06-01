Ronaldo's Unfinished World Cup Business

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AbdulRahman Bachir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has built a career defined by records, trophies and unforgettable moments. Yet despite dominating club football, one achievement still eludes him - the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese maestro is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, but the absence of a World Cup title continues to set him apart in the debate alongside legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In an interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo questioned whether a single tournament should define greatness.

“If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream,” Ronaldo said.

“To define if I'm one of the best in history, to win one competition, six games, seven games. You think it's fair?”

Ronaldo's career already includes over 30 major trophies, five Ballon d'Or awards and multiple Champions League titles - four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. With Portugal, he helped secure UEFA Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Still, the World Cup remains football's unfinished business.

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His journey began in Germany in 2006, where Portugal reached the semi-finals, still their best World Cup finish during his era. Since then, Ronaldo has featured in South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar, evolving from a young winger into Portugal's captain and leader.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia marked his strongest individual campaign, highlighted by a hat-trick against Spain.

In 2022, he became the first male player to score in five different World Cups after netting against Ghana, although Portugal exited in the quarter-finals against Morocco.

Now 41 years old, Ronaldo has said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last before retirement.

He is expected to lead Portugal after being named in coach Roberto Martínez's squad for the World Cup.

It will mark a rare sixth World Cup appearance - a milestone only a select few have reached.

Across five tournaments, Ronaldo has made 22 appearances and scored eight goals.

But beyond the numbers, the 2026 edition stands as one final opportunity to claim the only major trophy missing from an extraordinary career.