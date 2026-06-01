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Explosion at South Korean Aerospace Facility Kills Five
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and two others injured on Monday following an explosion at a Hanwha Aerospace facility in central South Korea, according to local authorities, prompting a large-scale emergency response as firefighters battled a resulting fire.
Officials said they received reports of the blast at 10:59 a.m. local time (01:59 GMT) at a site in Daejeon, a city located about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, according to a news agency.
Authorities reported that one of the injured victims suffered severe, full-body burns and was taken to hospital, while the second sustained minor injuries. The deceased were all recovered at the scene.
Preliminary assessments suggest the explosion may have occurred while workers were carrying out cleaning operations involving explosive materials at the facility.
Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within roughly two hours, and officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.
The Hanwha Aerospace site, which develops large propulsion engines and tactical surface-to-surface weapons systems, has experienced similar accidents in the past. In 2018, an explosion at the same factory killed five workers, followed by another blast in 2019 that left three people dead.
Authorities said a full inquiry will be conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding Monday’s deadly explosion.
Officials said they received reports of the blast at 10:59 a.m. local time (01:59 GMT) at a site in Daejeon, a city located about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, according to a news agency.
Authorities reported that one of the injured victims suffered severe, full-body burns and was taken to hospital, while the second sustained minor injuries. The deceased were all recovered at the scene.
Preliminary assessments suggest the explosion may have occurred while workers were carrying out cleaning operations involving explosive materials at the facility.
Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within roughly two hours, and officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.
The Hanwha Aerospace site, which develops large propulsion engines and tactical surface-to-surface weapons systems, has experienced similar accidents in the past. In 2018, an explosion at the same factory killed five workers, followed by another blast in 2019 that left three people dead.
Authorities said a full inquiry will be conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding Monday’s deadly explosion.
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