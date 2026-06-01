IRC Criticizes US Refugee Slots Reserved For South Africans

The humanitarian organization welcomed the increase in the refugee admissions ceiling for fiscal year 2026 but warned that reserving all additional places for one nationality undermines fairness in the US refugee system at a time of record global displacement.

According to the IRC, the United States Refugee Admissions Program has historically operated as a rules-based humanitarian system focused on protecting refugees based on vulnerability and humanitarian need rather than nationality.

The organization said that while the expanded quota was announced, refugee admissions for most nationalities remain effectively suspended under a January 2025 executive order that halted broader refugee processing unless special exemptions are granted.

Hans Van de Weerd said access to protection should remain equitable and based on humanitarian need, adding that the United States has long played a leading global role in refugee protection.

The IRC stated that more than 128,000 fully vetted refugees remain stranded because of the suspension, despite having completed years of security screenings, interviews, and background checks conducted by multiple US government agencies.

The organization highlighted several cases of families separated by the policy, including Congolese refugees divided between Georgia and refugee camps abroad, as well as a Syrian family in Washington still waiting for the arrival of their mother after nearly a decade of displacement.

The IRC also emphasized that refugees contribute economically and socially to American communities, describing them as workers, entrepreneurs, and long-term contributors to local economies across the country.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that global forced displacement has reached record levels, with millions of refugees worldwide facing conflict, persecution, hunger, and limited access to resettlement opportunities.

Refugee admissions to the United States have sharply declined since early 2025 following executive measures that suspended large parts of the refugee resettlement system, leaving thousands of approved refugees unable to travel.