Mujtaba Khamenei Adviser Says Trump Has Once Again Betrayed Diplomacy

Speaking amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington, Rezaei said Trump's demands and conduct during recent contacts showed that the United States was pursuing objectives beyond a diplomatic settlement. He argued that continued naval pressure and what he described as excessive demands in negotiations undermined prospects for an agreement.

“Trump is betraying diplomacy for a third time,” Rezaei was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Saturday. He added that recent developments indicated the U.S. administration was not genuinely interested in reaching a negotiated outcome with Iran.

His comments came after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States was prepared to resume military strikes against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts failed to produce an agreement. Hegseth said Washington retained the capability and resources to restart operations if necessary.

The remarks also followed reports that Trump was preparing to make a final decision on a proposed arrangement that could extend the current ceasefire and provide additional time for negotiations. U.S. officials have said significant differences remain, particularly over Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues.

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran escalated sharply after hostilities erupted in late February, resulting in heavy casualties and damage across the region. The fighting disrupted energy markets and raised international concerns about security in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

Regional countries, including Qatar, Oman and Pakistan, have supported diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue between Tehran and Washington. Despite repeated mediation efforts, negotiators have yet to announce a comprehensive agreement.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that any future deal must be judged by concrete actions rather than public statements. Tehran has also insisted that sanctions relief, security guarantees and respect for Iranian sovereignty remain central issues in any negotiations with the United States.

While diplomatic contacts continue, both sides have maintained pressure through military preparedness and political messaging, highlighting the fragile nature of the current ceasefire and the uncertainty surrounding efforts to achieve a lasting settlement.