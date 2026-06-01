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Trump Defends Iran Deal, Says It Blocks Tehran’s Nuclear Weapon Ambitions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that a proposed agreement with Iran clearly prohibits Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, pushing back against reports questioning the scope of its nuclear provisions.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the draft deal “states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” insisting that the framework includes extensive and detailed measures addressing Iran’s nuclear program.
He also argued that the agreement devotes significant attention to nuclear-related issues, writing, “It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about.”
Trump’s comments appeared to respond to a media outlet report that suggested the proposed framework did not sufficiently address nuclear concerns, a claim he rejected and criticized.
He also accused some media outlets of misrepresenting the contents of the proposal.
The US president has repeatedly emphasized that any future arrangement with Tehran must include firm guarantees preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the draft deal “states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” insisting that the framework includes extensive and detailed measures addressing Iran’s nuclear program.
He also argued that the agreement devotes significant attention to nuclear-related issues, writing, “It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about.”
Trump’s comments appeared to respond to a media outlet report that suggested the proposed framework did not sufficiently address nuclear concerns, a claim he rejected and criticized.
He also accused some media outlets of misrepresenting the contents of the proposal.
The US president has repeatedly emphasized that any future arrangement with Tehran must include firm guarantees preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.
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