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Dozen Killed in Israeli Strikes on S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 12 people are dead and dozens more wounded after Israeli forces unleashed a wave of airstrikes against towns and villages across southern Lebanon on Sunday — the latest in a mounting series of ceasefire violations, Lebanese authorities and media reported.
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed four fatalities after an Israeli airstrike struck the town of Al-Abbassiyah in the Tyre district. A separate, deadlier assault on Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh killed eight more and left 16 others injured across multiple strikes. In the town of Ansar, three people — among them two children — sustained wounds in an additional airstrike.
In a particularly alarming development, 13 healthcare workers were injured early Sunday when an Israeli strike hit the vicinity of Hiram Hospital in Tyre. The bombardment inflicted "severe damage after the hospital sustained damage in earlier Israeli attacks," the ministry said.
The ministry issued an urgent appeal to the international community to "put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms."
Sunday's bloodshed unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying Israeli military operations across Lebanon, with the army conducting daily strikes in what officials have condemned as systematic breaches of a fragile ceasefire in place since mid-April.
The cumulative cost of the conflict has been staggering. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,400 people, wounded 10,129 others, and uprooted over 1.6 million from their homes, according to Lebanese officials.
The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed four fatalities after an Israeli airstrike struck the town of Al-Abbassiyah in the Tyre district. A separate, deadlier assault on Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh killed eight more and left 16 others injured across multiple strikes. In the town of Ansar, three people — among them two children — sustained wounds in an additional airstrike.
In a particularly alarming development, 13 healthcare workers were injured early Sunday when an Israeli strike hit the vicinity of Hiram Hospital in Tyre. The bombardment inflicted "severe damage after the hospital sustained damage in earlier Israeli attacks," the ministry said.
The ministry issued an urgent appeal to the international community to "put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms."
Sunday's bloodshed unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying Israeli military operations across Lebanon, with the army conducting daily strikes in what officials have condemned as systematic breaches of a fragile ceasefire in place since mid-April.
The cumulative cost of the conflict has been staggering. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 3,400 people, wounded 10,129 others, and uprooted over 1.6 million from their homes, according to Lebanese officials.
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