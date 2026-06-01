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Shmuel Ben Ezra Gets Named as Israel’s National Security Council Chief
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Shmuel Ben Ezra as the new head of Israel’s National Security Council, replacing Tsachi Hanegbi, who was dismissed from the position in October 2025.
According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, Ben Ezra will take over the post after previously playing a leading role in the development of the “Arrow 3” missile defense system, which is considered one of Israel’s most important air defense programs.
Ben Ezra is widely viewed as an influential figure in Israel’s defense and technology fields.
Beyond his involvement in the “Arrow 3” missile defense system, he has also held senior roles within the Shin Bet internal security agency, where he was responsible for overseeing operations, technological development, and cybersecurity matters, according to reports.
His appointment comes close to a year after Hanegbi left the role, which he had held since January 2023. At the time of his departure, Netanyahu’s office did not provide an official explanation.
However, reports later indicated that Hanegbi’s exit followed increasing tensions with Netanyahu regarding the handling and direction of the Gaza war.
According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, Ben Ezra will take over the post after previously playing a leading role in the development of the “Arrow 3” missile defense system, which is considered one of Israel’s most important air defense programs.
Ben Ezra is widely viewed as an influential figure in Israel’s defense and technology fields.
Beyond his involvement in the “Arrow 3” missile defense system, he has also held senior roles within the Shin Bet internal security agency, where he was responsible for overseeing operations, technological development, and cybersecurity matters, according to reports.
His appointment comes close to a year after Hanegbi left the role, which he had held since January 2023. At the time of his departure, Netanyahu’s office did not provide an official explanation.
However, reports later indicated that Hanegbi’s exit followed increasing tensions with Netanyahu regarding the handling and direction of the Gaza war.
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