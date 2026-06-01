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Seven Reportedly Injured in Iranian Missile Attack on US Facility in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Seven people were injured during an Iranian ballistic missile attack on a US military installation in Kuwait last week, according to reports. The casualties included four American service members and three civilian contractors.
Reports indicated that all of those injured sustained minor wounds and were able to return to their duties within 24 hours.
The strike was claimed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which said it targeted a US air base in Kuwait in retaliation for an American airstrike near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran.
According to reports citing Iranian sources, the missile attack took place at approximately 4:50 a.m. local time, only hours after what Tehran described as a US aerial assault near the airport in the port city of Bandar Abbas.
In a later statement, the United States Central Command said Kuwaiti forces successfully intercepted the missile strike.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions that began after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian retaliatory drone and missile operations across the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 through mediation efforts by Pakistan. However, subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement.
Since then, Donald Trump has extended the truce indefinitely while continuing restrictions on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway and repeatedly indicating that a broader peace agreement could be reached.
Reports indicated that all of those injured sustained minor wounds and were able to return to their duties within 24 hours.
The strike was claimed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which said it targeted a US air base in Kuwait in retaliation for an American airstrike near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran.
According to reports citing Iranian sources, the missile attack took place at approximately 4:50 a.m. local time, only hours after what Tehran described as a US aerial assault near the airport in the port city of Bandar Abbas.
In a later statement, the United States Central Command said Kuwaiti forces successfully intercepted the missile strike.
The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions that began after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by Iranian retaliatory drone and missile operations across the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later implemented on April 8 through mediation efforts by Pakistan. However, subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a permanent settlement.
Since then, Donald Trump has extended the truce indefinitely while continuing restrictions on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway and repeatedly indicating that a broader peace agreement could be reached.
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