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Israeli Strikes Kill Two Palestinians, Wound 24 in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli strikes tore through multiple locations across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding 24 others — among them several children — in what medical sources described as a fresh wave of ceasefire violations.
The deadliest strike saw an Israeli drone hit a crowd of beachgoers gathered inside the fishermen's port along the coast of Gaza City, according to sources who spoke to media. The attack killed two people and left 18 others wounded, with several victims reported in critical condition. Children were among those caught in the strike.
An Israeli artillery shell also slammed into the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, wounding two more Palestinians, the sources said.
The strikes came in rapid succession following an earlier drone attack on a residential home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, which left four people injured — including a child and a woman.
In the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb directly onto a tent sheltering displaced civilians. No injuries were reported in that incident.
The latest bloodshed pushes the cumulative toll since the ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago to 930 Palestinians killed and 2,819 wounded, according to the Gaza Media Office.
The ceasefire had brought a formal halt to Tel Aviv's two-year military campaign against Gaza that began in October 2023 — a war that, according to Palestinian figures, has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000 others, the majority of them women and children.
The deadliest strike saw an Israeli drone hit a crowd of beachgoers gathered inside the fishermen's port along the coast of Gaza City, according to sources who spoke to media. The attack killed two people and left 18 others wounded, with several victims reported in critical condition. Children were among those caught in the strike.
An Israeli artillery shell also slammed into the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, wounding two more Palestinians, the sources said.
The strikes came in rapid succession following an earlier drone attack on a residential home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, which left four people injured — including a child and a woman.
In the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb directly onto a tent sheltering displaced civilians. No injuries were reported in that incident.
The latest bloodshed pushes the cumulative toll since the ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago to 930 Palestinians killed and 2,819 wounded, according to the Gaza Media Office.
The ceasefire had brought a formal halt to Tel Aviv's two-year military campaign against Gaza that began in October 2023 — a war that, according to Palestinian figures, has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000 others, the majority of them women and children.
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