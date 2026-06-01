403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Czech PM Babis Says NATO Defense Target Unlikely Met
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acknowledged Sunday that his country will likely fall short of NATO's benchmark requiring member states to allocate at least 2% of gross domestic product to defense — even as alliance pressure to meet the target intensifies.
Speaking in an interview published by media, Babis described himself as a "Trumpist" and suggested that his early and open backing of US President Donald Trump could yield strategic dividends for Prague, positioning the Czech Republic favorably in its relationship with Washington.
The admission lands amid mounting scrutiny of the Czech government's 2026 budget, which earmarks less than 2% of GDP for defense — drawing sharp rebukes from both the US ambassador to Prague and Czech President Petr Pavel.
Babis acknowledged that he was among the last leaders in the region to publicly align himself with Trump, yet argued that the bond could ultimately work to his country's advantage as NATO allies navigate an increasingly transactional relationship with the White House.
The 2% spending threshold has long served as the alliance's defining benchmark for burden-sharing, and has been among the most forcefully championed demands of the Trump administration — which has repeatedly threatened to reconsider US commitments to allies it views as failing to contribute their fair share to collective defense.
Speaking in an interview published by media, Babis described himself as a "Trumpist" and suggested that his early and open backing of US President Donald Trump could yield strategic dividends for Prague, positioning the Czech Republic favorably in its relationship with Washington.
The admission lands amid mounting scrutiny of the Czech government's 2026 budget, which earmarks less than 2% of GDP for defense — drawing sharp rebukes from both the US ambassador to Prague and Czech President Petr Pavel.
Babis acknowledged that he was among the last leaders in the region to publicly align himself with Trump, yet argued that the bond could ultimately work to his country's advantage as NATO allies navigate an increasingly transactional relationship with the White House.
The 2% spending threshold has long served as the alliance's defining benchmark for burden-sharing, and has been among the most forcefully championed demands of the Trump administration — which has repeatedly threatened to reconsider US commitments to allies it views as failing to contribute their fair share to collective defense.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment