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UN Security Council to Convene Emergency Sessions on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council is set to convene an emergency session Monday to address the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon, diplomatic sources informed media.
The session was triggered by a formal request from France, which characterized Israel's sustained military campaign in the country as "extremely concerning." Russia threw its weight behind the push, "strongly" backing Paris's call for an urgent multilateral response.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot filed the request on Sunday, urging immediate international intervention as Israeli airstrikes pressed on in defiance of a ceasefire that had come into force on April 17 — subsequently extended by 45 days through indirect negotiations brokered by Washington.
The human toll has been staggering. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that Israeli military operations since March 2 have claimed more than 3,370 lives and left upward of 10,000 civilians wounded.
Monday's agenda at the UN Security Council will also include a separate session on a drone strike targeting Romania — convened at Bucharest's request. Romanian authorities say a Russian drone slammed into a 10-story residential building in the early morning hours of Friday, triggering a powerful explosion and blaze that left two residents injured.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Romania to launch a full investigation into the incident, noting that Ukrainian drones had previously breached the airspace of Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states — incidents that initially drew accusations against Moscow before inquiries pointed to alternative conclusions.
The session was triggered by a formal request from France, which characterized Israel's sustained military campaign in the country as "extremely concerning." Russia threw its weight behind the push, "strongly" backing Paris's call for an urgent multilateral response.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot filed the request on Sunday, urging immediate international intervention as Israeli airstrikes pressed on in defiance of a ceasefire that had come into force on April 17 — subsequently extended by 45 days through indirect negotiations brokered by Washington.
The human toll has been staggering. Lebanon's Health Ministry reports that Israeli military operations since March 2 have claimed more than 3,370 lives and left upward of 10,000 civilians wounded.
Monday's agenda at the UN Security Council will also include a separate session on a drone strike targeting Romania — convened at Bucharest's request. Romanian authorities say a Russian drone slammed into a 10-story residential building in the early morning hours of Friday, triggering a powerful explosion and blaze that left two residents injured.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Romania to launch a full investigation into the incident, noting that Ukrainian drones had previously breached the airspace of Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states — incidents that initially drew accusations against Moscow before inquiries pointed to alternative conclusions.
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