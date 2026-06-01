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Czech PM Says NATO Defense Spending Target Is Unlikely to Be Met
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has indicated that the country is unlikely to achieve NATO's defense spending benchmark, despite its commitments as a member of the alliance.
According to reports, Babiš said the Czech Republic is not expected to reach the target of allocating 2% of its gross domestic product to defense expenditures, a standard that NATO members have long been encouraged to meet.
In comments published Sunday, the Czech leader also highlighted his support for US President Donald Trump, describing himself as a "Trumpist" and suggesting that his relationship with Trump could benefit the Czech Republic.
The remarks come amid debate over the country's 2026 budget proposal, which has drawn criticism for setting defense spending below the alliance's recommended threshold.
According to reports, concerns were raised by both the US ambassador in Prague and Czech President Petr Pavel, who questioned the government's approach to military funding.
Babiš said he was among the last political leaders in the region to openly endorse Trump and argued that maintaining close ties with Washington could serve Czech interests.
The issue of defense spending remains a key topic within NATO, where member states continue to face pressure to increase military budgets and meet alliance commitments, a goal that has been strongly promoted by the United States in recent years.
According to reports, Babiš said the Czech Republic is not expected to reach the target of allocating 2% of its gross domestic product to defense expenditures, a standard that NATO members have long been encouraged to meet.
In comments published Sunday, the Czech leader also highlighted his support for US President Donald Trump, describing himself as a "Trumpist" and suggesting that his relationship with Trump could benefit the Czech Republic.
The remarks come amid debate over the country's 2026 budget proposal, which has drawn criticism for setting defense spending below the alliance's recommended threshold.
According to reports, concerns were raised by both the US ambassador in Prague and Czech President Petr Pavel, who questioned the government's approach to military funding.
Babiš said he was among the last political leaders in the region to openly endorse Trump and argued that maintaining close ties with Washington could serve Czech interests.
The issue of defense spending remains a key topic within NATO, where member states continue to face pressure to increase military budgets and meet alliance commitments, a goal that has been strongly promoted by the United States in recent years.
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