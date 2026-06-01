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Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem Again
(MENAFN) Israeli visitors entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday under police protection, prompting strong criticism and warnings from Palestinian officials about the future status of the site.
According to reports, Palestinian officials accused Israeli authorities of allowing actions they say are intended to alter longstanding arrangements governing the compound and strengthen Israeli control over occupied East Jerusalem.
Omar Rajoub, head of the media department at the Jerusalem Governorate, said that "raising the Israeli flag inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, along with performing provocative rituals, is part of a systematic and deliberate official Israeli policy led by the extremist occupation government."
He argued that "These practices aim to impose new realities by force in occupied East Jerusalem and undermine the historical and legal status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."
Rajoub further claimed that "occupiers' actions inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of an ongoing colonial plan targeting the spatial and temporal division of the mosque, the Judaization of the city to obliterate its religious and historical identity, and the alteration of its legal, cultural, and demographic character."
According to reports, Palestinian officials contend that the visits and activities carried out at the site represent an effort to change conditions surrounding one of Islam's holiest places and one of the most sensitive locations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Rajoub described the entry of Israeli visitors under police protection as "a clear violation of international law" and said it hurts the feelings of Palestinians and millions of believers around the world."
He also warned of what he called the consequences of the repeated incidents, describing them as "serious, repeated, and unacceptable," while holding "the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous escalation."
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound remains a focal point of tensions in Jerusalem, with developments at the site frequently drawing regional and international attention due to its religious, historical, and political significance.
According to reports, Palestinian officials accused Israeli authorities of allowing actions they say are intended to alter longstanding arrangements governing the compound and strengthen Israeli control over occupied East Jerusalem.
Omar Rajoub, head of the media department at the Jerusalem Governorate, said that "raising the Israeli flag inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, along with performing provocative rituals, is part of a systematic and deliberate official Israeli policy led by the extremist occupation government."
He argued that "These practices aim to impose new realities by force in occupied East Jerusalem and undermine the historical and legal status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."
Rajoub further claimed that "occupiers' actions inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of an ongoing colonial plan targeting the spatial and temporal division of the mosque, the Judaization of the city to obliterate its religious and historical identity, and the alteration of its legal, cultural, and demographic character."
According to reports, Palestinian officials contend that the visits and activities carried out at the site represent an effort to change conditions surrounding one of Islam's holiest places and one of the most sensitive locations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Rajoub described the entry of Israeli visitors under police protection as "a clear violation of international law" and said it hurts the feelings of Palestinians and millions of believers around the world."
He also warned of what he called the consequences of the repeated incidents, describing them as "serious, repeated, and unacceptable," while holding "the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous escalation."
The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound remains a focal point of tensions in Jerusalem, with developments at the site frequently drawing regional and international attention due to its religious, historical, and political significance.
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