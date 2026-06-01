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US Expands Diplomatic Role of Ambassador to Turkey to Syria, Iraq
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced that Tom Barrack, the American ambassador to Türkiye, will take on additional responsibilities as special presidential envoy for both Syria and Iraq.
According to reports, Trump said the move reflects Washington's intention to strengthen its engagement with the two countries as diplomatic and strategic ties continue to evolve.
Commenting on the appointment, Trump wrote that the United States is increasing its involvement with Syria and Iraq, adding, "Our relationship with them continues to grow."
He also noted that "Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," while thanking Barrack for his service and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.
Barrack, a longtime ally of Trump, was confirmed as US ambassador to Türkiye in 2025. Under the new arrangement, he will continue in that role while also overseeing key diplomatic efforts involving Syria and Iraq.
According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently indicated that Barrack would continue playing a leading role in Washington's Syria and Iraq policy after the expiration of his formal designation as special envoy to Syria. Rubio described him as “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”
The expanded assignment comes at a time of significant developments in both countries. Syria remains in a period of political transition following the collapse of the government of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, while Iraq continues to manage complex regional dynamics amid ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran.
The appointment signals a broader effort by the Trump administration to coordinate its diplomatic approach across key areas of the Middle East through a single senior representative.
According to reports, Trump said the move reflects Washington's intention to strengthen its engagement with the two countries as diplomatic and strategic ties continue to evolve.
Commenting on the appointment, Trump wrote that the United States is increasing its involvement with Syria and Iraq, adding, "Our relationship with them continues to grow."
He also noted that "Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," while thanking Barrack for his service and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.
Barrack, a longtime ally of Trump, was confirmed as US ambassador to Türkiye in 2025. Under the new arrangement, he will continue in that role while also overseeing key diplomatic efforts involving Syria and Iraq.
According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently indicated that Barrack would continue playing a leading role in Washington's Syria and Iraq policy after the expiration of his formal designation as special envoy to Syria. Rubio described him as “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”
The expanded assignment comes at a time of significant developments in both countries. Syria remains in a period of political transition following the collapse of the government of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, while Iraq continues to manage complex regional dynamics amid ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran.
The appointment signals a broader effort by the Trump administration to coordinate its diplomatic approach across key areas of the Middle East through a single senior representative.
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